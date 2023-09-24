 

Tyson Fury So Desperate to Quit Reality Show He Offered Money to Shut It Down

The boxing champion explains he was so uncomfortable being followed around by cameras for his family reality show that he tried to pay his way out of it.

  Sep 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tyson Fury attempted to pay Netflix to stop filming his reality show because he found it so "overwhelming." The boxer features in fly-on-the-wall series "At Home With the Furys" alongside his wife Paris and their children, but the WBC heavyweight champion has admitted he was desperate to ditch the cameras and even offered to hand over cash to the streaming service in a bid to bring the project to an early end.

"I wanted to get rid of the filming. I couldn't take it anymore, it was overwhelming. I tried to pay my way out of it, but I couldn't, so we got through it," he explained to Queensberry Promotions.

However, Tyson is glad Netflix turned down his offer to stop filming because the series has been such a success. He added, "I was happy I didn't [stop filming] because it's turned out to be a number one hit and a fantastic show - a fantastic insight in[to] a crazy family and the mind of a mental, crazy person."

  Editors' Pick

In an interview with Capital XTRA Breakfast, Tyson also admitted he consulted his lawyers in a bid to find a way to get out of filming. He said, "Yeah I wanted out."

"I was like, couple of weeks in I said 'Is there any way?' I'd be on the phone with my lawyers 'Is there any way I can get out of this?' I don't know what I've signed up for again. I never said I'd do it again, I've done it again, I've made a mistake."

Tyson previously opened up about his experience filming the show in an episode of YouTube series "Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley", admitting he didn't understand why the cameras didn't follow his every move.

He said, "(It's) proper bulls**t. I said you need to film me taking a s***, you need to film me having a shower, you need to film me in the bath and they said, 'Nope, can't do it.' "

