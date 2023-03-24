 

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Seen Having Serious Talk During 'VPR' Reunion Filming

Cover Images/FAYES VISION
In related news, Raquel and co-star Scheana Shay reportedly film 'Vanderpump Rules' season 10 reunion separately after Raquel filed a temporary restraining order against Scheana.

  • Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were pictured together for the first time since their affair was exposed earlier this month. The pair were seen having a heart-to-heart talk during a filming for explosive season 10 reunion of "Vanderpump Rules".

In footage and pictures obtained by TMZ, Tom and Raquel were seen catching up near a wardrobe and makeup trailer that was parked in the studio parking lot where the cast were filming the reunion. The two were twinning in all-black outfits for the occasion.

Raquel wore an off-the-shoulder top and black slacks that she paired with a glam makeup look. Meanwhile, the singer and bar owner rocked a long coat with slacks and dress shoes as he puffed on a cigarette.

At one point, Bravo cameras tried to film their interaction, but Tom appeared to berate the producers. The two eventually were given their own space to talk as they even took a seat on the pavement. Tom was even seen walking away from the former beauty queen with her standing behind him with proud smile.

In related news, it was said that Raquel and co-star Scheana Shay filmed the highly anticipated season 10 reunion separately after Raquel filed a temporary restraining order against Scheana. "Scheana intends to follow the law, but she wants to be part of the reunion. If [Raquel] attends, Scheana and 'Vanderpump Rules' will make sure that Scheana remains 100 yards away to comply with the restraining order," Shay's attorney Neama Rahmani said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter ahead of filming.

On March 2, Raquel requested the Los Angeles Superior Court for the restraining order, claiming that Scheana punched her when she confronted her over her affair with Ariana Madix's then-boyfriend Tom. Raquel additionally showed pictures of her bruised eyes in court documents.

Scheana's attorney, however, denied the allegations. In a statement released on Thursday, March 9, Neama said, "This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Rachel, period."

"The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months," she continued. "Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward. The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing."

