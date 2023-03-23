NBA YoungBoy Unveiils Cover Art and Release Date of New Album 'Don't Try This at Home'

Celebrity

The Baton Rouge native, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, announces his new album just less than three months after he released his last project, 'I Rest My Case'.

Mar 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again proves that he's unstoppable. Just less than three months after releasing his last project, the "Right Foot Creep" emcee announced his upcoming new album called "Don't Try This at Home".

The 23-year-old rapper broke the news by sharing its cover art, which showed the F.G. Clark Activity Center in his hometown of Baton Rouge. The album title, meanwhile, was written on the roof of the stadium.

YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, also disclosed the release date of the 33-track set. Based on his post, the album is set to arrive on April 21 via Motown Records.

YoungBoy dropped his last album "I Rest My Case" in January. The record arrived just two weeks after "Lost Files" and marked his first project this year.

In February, the rap star shared with Billboard that he has more than 1,000 unreleased songs. Explaining that he loves to freestyle while staying up all night playing with his Xbox, he said of his compulsion to make music, "It's a disease. Literally, I cannot help myself."

"I tell myself sometimes, 'I'm not going to drop until months from now,' but it's addictive," the hip-hop artist continued. "The music is therapy, but I can't stop it when I want. And the lifestyle is just a big distraction from your real purpose."

Of his nocturnal tendencies, the rhymer elaborated, "Nighttime, when everybody's asleep - it's the most peaceful time ever inside of life to me." He continued, "Nighttime, when it's dark and nothing's moving but the wildlife and the crooks."

You can share this post!