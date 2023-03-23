Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Joined by Kids for Voluntary Activity During PFW

Instagram Celebrity

Making the most out of their last day in Paris during Fashion Week, the Brazilian model and two of her oldest kids helped 'create a first class dinner experience for people in need.'

AceShowbiz - Matthew McConaughey's wife has taken two of her eldest children to do some volunteering during Paris Fashion Week. Camila Alves revealed that she, son Levi and daughter Vida made the most of their last day in Paris by helping cook and serve for people in need.

On Tuesday, March 21, the Brazilian model, who also shares 10-year-old Livingston with Matthew, shared a video capturing their giving back activity. In the clip, she, 14-year-old Levi and 13-year-old Vida were seen helping a number of people at Refettorio Paris.

Wearing kitchen aprons, the trio were seen excitedly lending a helping hand and showing off good teamwork. Levi, in particular, was captured kneading a bowl of dough, whereas his sister Vida put all of her attention in plating the food. Their 40-year-old mother was full of smiles when serving the meals.

In the caption of the video, Camila explained in detail about their voluntary activity. "My son Levi, daughter Vida, my mother Fatima and me ! spend our last day in Paris fashion week volunteering @refettorioparis," she began writing.

"We cooked, helped serve, helped clean," the author of the New York Times Best Seller book titled "Just Try One Bite" continued. She went on to add, "they create a first class dinner experience for people in need and homeless in Paris bringing their dignity to front line!"

Camila did not forget to encourage her followers to take part in giving back too. She wrote, "You can volunteer or donate too! Thank you @massimobottura @jr for creating this space and for all the volunteers for keep on going! One of the recipes we cooked was @womenoftoday banana bread!!!!!"

Earlier in March, Camila was also joined by Levi and Vida at Stella McCartney's Fall Winter 2023-2024 show for Paris Fashion Week. She took to Instagram to share a photo of them rocking natural tone ensembles. About the collection, she wrote, "And then it was… @stellamccartney the collection was beeeeauuutiiifulll !!!! Fun,classy, inspiring and for all kinds!!"

