Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's Daughter Tallulah Weighs In on 'Nepo Baby' Debate

In a picture that she postes on her Instagram page, the 29-year-old actress can be seen poking fun at the title by sporting a shirt that read 'all my sisters are nepo babies' in red lettering.

Mar 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Talullah Willis has joined the chat. The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore weighed in on the "nepo baby" conversation but in a fashionable way. The 29-year-old took to Instagram to show a statement-making fashion.

In a picture that she posted on her page, Talullah could be seen sporting a shirt that read "all my sisters are nepo babies" in red lettering. "The Whole Ten Yards" actress doubled down on the sentiment as she captioned the Tuesday, March 21 post, "all my sisters are nepo babies."

She's referring to Rumer Willis and Scout LaRue Willis, whom Bruce also shares with ex Demi. The actor also has daughters Mabel and Evelyn with his current wife Emma Heming.

In the comments section, meanwhile, fans showed support for Talullah. "Dont ever feel sorry for getting Bruce and Demis genes. We all are VERY jealous," one supporter wrote. "We stan a sense of humor," someone else commented.

Praising Talullah and her sisters, one user said, "You are all proud nepo babies. Difference from others is that each and every one of you are paving your own path with your own amazing talents. You're a true group of badass ladies!" One of Talullah followers, meanwhile, called her "my favorite nepo baby."

Talullah wasn't the only celebrity who responded to the "nepo baby" debate with a T-shirt. Back in January, model Hailey Baldwin savagely clapped back at nepotism claims by stepping out in a "Nepo Baby" T-shirt.

The 26-year-old supermodel, who is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and the niece of Alec Baldwin, was spotted out and about alone in Los Angeles. She exuded confidence while strutting through the indoor parking lot in the statement-making tee.

Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis, the daughter of late actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, also defended herself. The "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star previously penned a lengthy Instagram post defending her merits and slamming those who "immediately make assumptions and snide remarks that someone related to someone else who is famous in their field for their art, would somehow have no talent whatsoever."

