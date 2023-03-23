Bryson Tiller Fans Fume as Pre-Sale Tickets for His Comeback Tour Sell Out

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Music

The 'Gotta Move On' crooner himself is set to kick off the trek on May 4 in San Diego, California before making stops in several other cities in North America.

Mar 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Fans of Bryson Tiller were upset upon learning that pre-sale tickets for his "Back and I'm Better" tour sold out. Some of them took to Twitter to express their frustration regarding the matter.

"Ain't no way 2000 mfs in front of me for these Bryson Tiller tickets," one Twitter user wrote. Another asked, "why is bryson tiller playing at these small a** venues? he knew the people were starving."

A third argued, "People are really crowding this presale for Bryson Tiller. If you can't sing 5 songs from the last album get out the mf queue!" Somebody tweeted, "nobody say mfn s**t to me how them bryson tiller presale tickets sell out??! idc y'all gon hear my a** all day.. YALL DIDNT EVEN FW TRUE TO SELF OR HIS ANNIVERSARY ALBUM."

Bryson announced "Back and I'm Better" tour on Monday, March 20. "It's simple, we back! Taking a trip to the past and giving y'all a glimpse of the future. 5 whole years without touring, Time really does fly… See y'all soon!" he declared on Instagram.

The crooner is set to kick off the trek on May 4 in San Diego, California. He will then head to Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Boston, Orlando and several other cities in the U.S. before wrapping the tour in Seattle on June 12.

You can share this post!