Matthew McConaughey's Mom Admits to Testing Camila Alves Before Approving Romance

WENN Celebrity

During a joint interview on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Kay McConaughey and her daughter-in-law also talk about working together on the latter's Women of Today community blog.

Nov 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Matthew McConaughey's mother really put the actor's now-wife Camila Alves to the test before giving her approval to the couple's romance.

Model-turned-fashion designer and TV personality Camila wed the Oscar winner in 2012, and although Kay McConaughey is now really close to her daughter-in-law, the ladies admit it took some time to develop their close bond.

"It took some work," Camila told actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore in a joint interview.

"I think we were testing each other," Kay shared, as the Brazilian beauty laughed, "I'd say more you were testing me!"

Agreeing with her daughter-in-law, Matthew's mum replied, "I was testing you! Anybody who's gonna hang out with my son, I wanted to know a little bit about, so yes (I was testing you)."

However, they are now closer than ever, and Camila even invited Kay to contribute to her Women of Today community blog after isolating together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was a lot of testing at first, but throughout this time (pandemic), obviously she's been staying with us, we've been keeping everybody safe during this time, and I was doing the Women of Today stuff and I was like, 'You know..., you're here, you have so much knowledge and do you wanna be part of it?' (She) jumped right on it."

"It's a way that we really get to connect and have fun together at this time, really."

And users of the platform have enjoyed reading all about Kay and Camila's close relationship: "We're very different, we look very different..., we sound different, we come from very different backgrounds..."

"We noticed that people really started to find our story inspiring, just the fact that hey, how can two worlds get along so well... The (50-year age) gap is big between us and we come from very different backgrounds, and we still have this really close bond and close relationship, and are able to add a lot to each other's lives."

Kay added, "The key is respect...; you must have respect for each other."