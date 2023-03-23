 

Kate Bosworth 'Can't Wait' to Get Married to 'Amazing' Justin Long

Days after finalizing divorce from estranged husband Michael Polish, the 'Superman Returns' actress is reportedly ready to take a more serious step in her relationship with her actor boyfriend.

AceShowbiz - Kate Bosworth might be unable to wait to marry Justin Long. Just weeks after she was rumored to be engaged to her boyfriend, the "Superman Returns" actress was hit by another report suggesting that she "can't wait" to tie the knot with the "Live Free or Die Hard" star.

On Kate's excitement, a source spilled to PEOPLE, "Kate is just the happiest. Justin is an amazing guy. She can't wait to marry him." The source went on to explain, "Kate has this amazing energy around Justin. She is just beaming."

The 40-year-old actress was rumored to be engaged to her actor beau nearly one year after they were caught lip-locking on a beach in Hawaii in April 2022. On March 12, 2023, the two of them attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, and she was spotted wearing a ring on her finger.

Following the event, Kate shared an Instagram post capturing their red carpet moments. In the post, she gushed over Justin and expressed how lucky she was to be attending the event with him.

"truth be told, we were a little nervous because walking a red carpet can be kinda strange (no matter how many times you do it)… and this is such a big one! Do you know what makes everything better? Being with your best friend," she wrote in the caption. "You light up my world @justinlong I'm so lucky it's you."

As a response, Justin sweetly replied that Kate made "everything better and fun." He wrote in the comment section, "I'm sure you can imagine how much this made me smile. I'd have to dislocate my jaw like an anaconda to smile as big as I feel like smiling when I'm with you." He added, "Thanks for being the best date. I hope they invite us back!"

Days later, Kate took to Instagram once again to share a series of snapshots capturing them one day after the event. The first photo in the slides was a hotel bathroom mirror selfie that displayed them in their bathrobes brushing teeth next to each other.

Another photo saw Justin smiling to the camera while holding a magnifying glass on one hand and a cup on the other. Two others displayed them making silly pose, while some other captured a print of their photos taken in the Vanity Fair Oscar Party photo booth.

Before dating Justin, Kate was married to Michael Polish. After nearly eight years of marriage, she announced in August 2021 that they were going their separate ways. In 2023, it was unraveled that Kate and Michael had their divorce finalized on March 15.



