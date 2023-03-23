Boosie Badazz, DJ Akademiks and Wack 100 Weighs In on 6ix9ine's Bloody Beatdown

Facebook/Instagram Celebrity

The hip-hop icons make use of their social media to share their opinions on the incident that left the 'GOOBA' rapper in hospital with bloody face and injured back and ribs.

AceShowbiz - Some hip-hop icons have shared their two cents on 6ix9ine's recent bloody beatdown. Among those who weighed in on the incident that left the New York rapper in hospital are Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie), DJ Akademiks and Wack 100.

Boosie hopped to Twitter on Wednesday, March 22 to urge fans to create a GoFundMe page for the crew who sent 6ix9ine to the hospital. "Lmao SNITCHES GET STITCHES LETS START A GO FUND FOR THIS GUY," the "Wipe Me Down" rapper wrote alongside a clip of the beatdown. "WE NEED TO START A GO FUND FOR THIS GUYLIKE COOKIE MONEY SAY WE GOTTA STARTT REWARDING THE REAL ONES."

Wack 100, who managed 6ix9ine at one point last year, showed more compassion for the rainbow-haired rapper. "They did him like this for Snitching , then turned around and Snitched on themselves … Clout is the New Crack. @6ix9ine I wish you a speedy recovery," he wrote via Instagram.

Wack added in the post, "It's unfortunate what happened to @6ix9ine. He's a good guy. Life is full of lessons. This isnt about his so called street situation. This is about decision making on both sides." He further stated, "The ones who filmed & posted themselves will remember this day for many years to come. And 6ix9ine will now know he has to move accordingly. #STAYDANGEROUS & dont hesitate. Wish him a speedy recovery."

Meanwhile, DJ Akademiks, who has been a friend to 6ix9ine for years since the "GUMMO" rapper invaded Hip Hop's mainstream in 2017, asked fans to keep the same energy for 6ix9ine after repeatedly calling him out for being a federal informant who could not be touched and ran with a ton of security at all times.

"I hate when people play both sides of the fence. Remember y'all said nobody could touch him he's a federal informant," Ak said during his Twitch live session on Tuesday night, March 21. "So why the n***as who be talking s**t don't touch him? … People been saying, 'Oh you know why nobody been touching him? He's a federal informant.' "

Meanwhile, fans believed that karma finally caught up to the controversial rapper, with many making fun of the incident. The 26-year-old rapper was severely attacked by a group of men inside a gym sauna LA Fitness in Florida.

6ix9ine's lawyer Lance Lazzaro confirmed to TMZ that his client was in the gym without personal security when he was assaulted without warning. The attorney declared that he plans to ask federal authorities to provide protection after the rapper's testimony helped put his fellow gang members behind bars.

Tekashi was then taken to a local hospital by ambulance. In photos obtained by the outlet, the "GOOBA" spitter could be seen injured in his face with some blood in his jaw. It's also said that his back and ribs were injured.

In a video shared online from just after the attack, Tekashi, with a bloody face, could be seen walking toward the exit in socks and saying, "Y'all n***as jumped me." Other social media posts briefly saw the attack in progress, including the face of one of the men.

