 

Gisele Bundchen Shares She's 'Grateful' for Rumored Boyfriend Joaquim Valente

The 42-year-old supermodel sparked dating rumors with tge jiu-jitsu instructor just two weeks after finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady, though she was vague when asked about the speculation.

  • Mar 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen "admires and trusts" Joaquim Valente. The 42-year-old supermodel, who was romantically linked to the jiu-jitsu instructor last November, admitted she is "so grateful" to know the trainer and his brothers Pedro and Gui, who also teach martial arts.

She told the new issue of America's Vanity Fair magazine, "I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything. I'm so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially."

"He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust. It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy," Gisele further gushed. She sparked dating rumors with Joaquim just two weeks after finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady, though she was vague when asked about the speculation.

Meanwhile, Gisele credited Tom's 15-year-old son Jack. who he has with former partner Bridget Moynahan, for awakening her own desire to have children. Gisele, who shares Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with the NFL legend, said, "Jack came into our lives and I felt so blessed, and it kind of awakened in me this desire of being a mom. I've always dreamed of being a mom, but I think that happened a little faster than I thought, because now I have this beautiful little angel that I get to care for and love."

The Brazilian beauty will always be "grateful" for being able to spend so much of her kids' younger years at home with them. She said, "My world was them. Do you know how grateful I am that I got that time for myself? I breastfed my kids until they were almost two years old. I was taking them to school every day. I was making them breakfast, lunch… I was there."

