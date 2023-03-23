Doja Cat Appears to Spill Title of Her New Album

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The Grammy-winning artist teases about her upcoming fourth studio album while she's in recovery following recent surgery to get liposuction and breast reduction.

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat has been spending her time cooking up some music while she has taken a break from performing. The singer/raptress has shared brief updates on her upcoming album, while she's currently in recovery after undergoing some cosmetic procedures.

The 27-year-old teased about her new fourth studio album via Twitter on Tuesday, March 21. "DC4 has a title now," she wrote on the micro-blogging site, before she appeared to spill the tea on the title as she added in a separate tweet, "#Hellmouth."

When one fan suggested that it would be "a pop punk rap album," Doja dismissed the idea as she responded, "f**k no you won't." She also denied a speculation that it will be a "rock/alt album," simply writing "nope" to the theory.

In a recent interview with Variety, the "Kiss Me More" hitmaker said her next album will be "more masculine." She teased, "I know that I've done a lot of pink and soft things, a lot of pop and glittery sounds. But for this next era, I'm going in a more masculine direction."

"If you wanted a teaser into what I've been thinking about, that's what I've been on a lot. And just to make it clear, Beastie Boys is a huge inspiration to me," Doja explained. "Beastie Boys will hit you with hard, loud and crazy rap, but they'll also hit you with real raw 90s punk, which I love, or smooth techno that feels sexy and sleek. And you'll be like, ‘Where the f**k did this come from?' "

She previously also claimed that she's putting together a straight an "R&B album" without rap at all. "I'm doing an R&B album," the femcee, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, penned on Twitter. "Straight R&B and no rap at all."

