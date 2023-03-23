 

Latto Denies Taking Diversion Program After Loaded Gun Arrest at LAX

The 'B***h From Da Souf' raptress is reportedly required to take a year-long diversion program after she was arrested for carrying a loaded gun at LAX back in May 2021.

  • Mar 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Latto (Mulatto) has responded to reports that she was required to take a year-long diversion program after she was arrested for carrying a loaded gun at LAX back in May 2021. Making use of her Twitter account, the "Big Energy" femcee denied the rumors.

"Idk who put out that false a** information cause I'm not in no damn program...," Latto wrote on the blue bird app. "also the situation happened over a year ago & yall never even knew until I mentioned it in the Boom pt 2 verse." She concluded, "Nun to 'brag' about. Leave me alone."

The "B***h From Da Souf" raptress' tweet arrived after TMZ reported that she was busted in May 2021 at LAX and charged with carrying a loaded firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. Following the arrest, Latto allegedly entered a year-long diversion program which started in April 2022.

According to the news outlet, the program required the "It's Givin' " femcee to complete a gun safety course, perform 120 hours of community service and avoid all firearms. The report additionally noted that if she completes all the requirements, both charges will be dismissed. It's also said that there will be a hearing set for late April to see if she's satisfied all the conditions.

Prior to this, Latto clapped back at haters who clowned her after she revealed about the arrest. The rapper denied bragging about the run-in with the law, writing on Saturday, March 18, "A mf answer a question for my fans & y'all think a b***h tryna flex going to jail lmao what."

Latto previously responded to a fan who talked about the lyrics of her latest track "Boom, Pt. 2", which is a collaborative song with drill rapper Mello Buckzz. "I got lok'ed up in da airport.. GODAMN forgot da gun," the fan tweeted, to which Latto replied that it was based on "true story."

As fans asked her to provide context for the lines, Latto shared, "Went to LAX with a loaded Glock 17 in my Birken [bag]. Got locked [up] and let out in a few hours." She added, "Booked a $75k jet to my show in Alabama & still made it on time! no cap in my rap TUH."

Some Internet users quickly criticized the "777" artist upon catching wind of her tweets, noting that she shouldn't have been surprised to face such consequences for bringing a weapon to an airport. "It's her saying 'TUH' as if this proves she really a gangsta," one user tweeted. "Whole time this Donna Karan is licensed to carry."

