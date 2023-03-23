 

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Forced to 'Lock the Door' to Keep Their Sex Life Alive

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Forced to 'Lock the Door' to Keep Their Sex Life Alive
The 'All of Me' hitmaker and his wife have learned to take extra precautions during their intimate time as the celebrity couple have three little children at home.

  Mar 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - John Legend has been forced to "lock the door" to keep his and Chrissy Teigen's "sex life alive." The "All of Me" hitmaker and his 37-year-old wife - who have Luna, Miles, four, and Esti, two months, together - realizes he needs to take extra precautions when they want to have a "good time" because otherwise they will get interrupted by their children.

"Lock the door if you have kids. Our kids have a way of finding their way into our room, so if we ever want to have a good time, we gotta lock the door," John told Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast when asked his secret to "hot sex."

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old singer admitted he thinks Chrissy's sense of humour is her "hottest" quality. He gushed, "It's probably obvious, but she makes me laugh all of the time and I think that just changes your whole world when you have somebody around you that makes you laugh. Even when you go through the worst things … when [your partner] has a sense of humour it just makes life better, it really does."

John and Alex also discussed the possibility of a biopic being made about the "Ordinary People" singer and he hilariously suggested a baby should play him, though the host pitched for Rege-Jean Page.

Explaining his choice, John said, "Everyone puts their light-skinned babies up and they all think, 'My baby looks like John Legend,' because I have cheeks and dimples and a lot of babies look like me. Basically, my biopic will happen 30 years from now, and one of the Internet babies will play me."

And when it came to who could play Chrissy, John said, "Maybe Olivia Rodrigo or something?" But the "La La Land" star also suggested there was no need to cast anyone else. He mused, "I don't know how this works, because we kind of have acted. Do we play ourselves? 50 [Cent] played himself (in Get Rich or Die Tryin')."

Chrissy Teigen Realizes Her Affinity for 'Trying to Do It All' for Her Family Might Backfire

Chrissy Teigen Stresses the Importance of Being Confident

Chrissy Teigen Becomes Addicted to Watching 'Bottom Barrel' Reality TV Shows

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Give Baby Esti Her 'First Kiss' in Cute Video

