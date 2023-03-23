Raquel Leviss to Attend 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Following Her Affair With Tom Sandoval

Instagram TV

Mar 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Raquel Leviss is expected to attend the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion despite the Tom Sandoval cheating scandal. The 28-year-old former beauty queen - who had been involved in an affair with Tom for several months - has announced that she would come face-to-face with her co-stars at the upcoming reunion.

"Yes, I will be attending the reunion in person," Raquel told E! News when asked if she intends to attend the reunion.

Tom, 39, and Ariana Madix split shortly after it emerged that he had an affair with Raquel, who subsequently issued a public apology. In a statement posted on Instagram, Raquel wrote, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

The reality TV star also promised to reflect on her mistakes. She said, "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved."

"I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices (sic)."

Tom also offered a public apology after the scandal erupted. Tom - who dated Ariana for nine years before their split - said, "I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

