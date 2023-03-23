 

Halle Bailey Denies Chloe x Halle Are Disbanded, Promises New Album Is in the Works

The 'Little Mermaid' actress assures fans that she and sister Chloe Bailey are still together 'musically' despite currently focusing on their respective side projects.

  • Mar 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Halle Bailey has insisted she and her sister Chloe Bailey are still a duo "musically" and have a new album on the way. The 22-year-old singer-actress has been busy with her acting career, including her upcoming titular role in "The Little Mermaid" remake, while her 24-year-old sibling is gearing up to release her debut solo album, "In Pieces", at the end of the month.

Three years after releasing "Ungodly Hour", Chloe x Halle are reuniting to work on a follow-up. "My sister and I are very, very excited to work on our new album together, as well as just let these amazing solo projects come out for both of us," Halle told POPSUGAR.

The sisters are each other's biggest supporters. On their respective solo ventures, she said, "This journey has been a really beautiful one. My sister and I are so close, she's like my arm ... And she's my biggest supporter. I'm her biggest supporter."

"We're just really excited to be able to be doing all of this together and for this all to be happening. I'm so proud of her. And her album comes out March 31, 'In Pieces,' and everyone should be so hyped for it."

Meanwhile, Halle said she would love to collaborate on music with her "The Color Purple" co-star H.E.R.. She gushed, "I really am adoring what the women of today are doing, like Summer Walker, H.E.R., and my sister Chloe. There's so many amazing Black women that are just killing it right now that I would love to collaborate with in the future."

