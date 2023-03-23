 

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Turn to Counselling to Resolve Marriage Issues

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Turn to Counselling to Resolve Marriage Issues
Cover Images/startraksphoto.com/Michae
Celebrity

The '90210' actress and her actor husband are reportedly doing their best to stay happy and 'keep things afloat' as their marriage are plagued with issues.

  • Mar 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are attending marriage counselling to work through their problems. While the 49-year-old actress has been married to reality star Dean, 56, since 2006 and she has Liam, 16, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and six-year-old Beau with him, an insider claims that counselling has been a "huge part" for them lately.

"They've had their ups and downs, as they always have had, but they are still doing their best to make it work. Marriage counselling has been a huge part of how they are trying to work things out, and so far, it's gone fairly well. Their kids are doing well. Everyone is doing their best to keep things afloat and live a life that's as normal as possible and trying to stay happy," the insider told Entertainment Tonight.

  Editors' Pick

The Hollywood couple sparked rumours of trouble when Dean was not featured on their annual family Christmas card in 2020 and just a few months later, the former "90210" actress was spotted without her wedding ring.

An insider later claimed that the pair were doing things "as a family" for the sake of the children but they had been sleeping in separate bedrooms. The source told Entertainment Tonight, "Tori and Dean do things as a family for the sake of their kids and live in the same house but sleep in separate rooms."

"Tori is more vocal about what goes on between them, and Dean is just completely checked out. Dean has been caught in so many lies and infidelities over the years and Tori is just over it. Dean does not want to get divorced because of financial reasons, and Tori doesn't want to for the sake of their family."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Halle Bailey Denies Chloe x Halle Are Disbanded, Promises New Album Is in the Works

Zach Braff Used to Dream of Being Saved From Depression by 'Perfect' Girl
Related Posts
Tori Spelling Admits to Spending $400 in 'Two Days' on Denise Richards' OnlyFans

Tori Spelling Admits to Spending $400 in 'Two Days' on Denise Richards' OnlyFans

Tori Spelling's Eldest Daughter 'Not Great' After 2 Hospitalizations Due to Hemiplegic Migraine

Tori Spelling's Eldest Daughter 'Not Great' After 2 Hospitalizations Due to Hemiplegic Migraine

Tori Spelling's Daughter Feels 'Much Better' at Home After Hospitalized With Scary Migraine Attack

Tori Spelling's Daughter Feels 'Much Better' at Home After Hospitalized With Scary Migraine Attack

Tori Spelling's Eldest Daughter Hospitalized

Tori Spelling's Eldest Daughter Hospitalized

Latest News
Jennifer Aniston Reveals Adam Sandler Is Critical of Her Choice in Men
  • Mar 23, 2023

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Adam Sandler Is Critical of Her Choice in Men

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family
  • Mar 23, 2023

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family

Lea Michele Sorry for Pulling Out of 'Funny Girl' as Son Is Hospitalized for 'Scary Health Issue'
  • Mar 23, 2023

Lea Michele Sorry for Pulling Out of 'Funny Girl' as Son Is Hospitalized for 'Scary Health Issue'

Derek Hough Admits He's Reluctant to Do First Dance at Wedding With Hayley Erbert
  • Mar 23, 2023

Derek Hough Admits He's Reluctant to Do First Dance at Wedding With Hayley Erbert

Brad Falchuk Allegedly Gave Witness 'Dirty Look' Before He and Gwyneth Paltrow Fled After Ski Crash
  • Mar 23, 2023

Brad Falchuk Allegedly Gave Witness 'Dirty Look' Before He and Gwyneth Paltrow Fled After Ski Crash

Zach Braff Used to Dream of Being Saved From Depression by 'Perfect' Girl
  • Mar 23, 2023

Zach Braff Used to Dream of Being Saved From Depression by 'Perfect' Girl

Most Read
Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics
Celebrity

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

Amanda Bynes' Ex-Fiance Says She's 'Off Her Meds' Before Psychotic Episode

Amanda Bynes' Ex-Fiance Says She's 'Off Her Meds' Before Psychotic Episode

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Paris Hilton 'Stunned' by 'Courageous' Demi Lovato as Former Child Star Bares All on Her Struggles

Paris Hilton 'Stunned' by 'Courageous' Demi Lovato as Former Child Star Bares All on Her Struggles

Marvin Gaye III Divorcing Wife Wendy Two Months After Domestic Violence Arrest

Marvin Gaye III Divorcing Wife Wendy Two Months After Domestic Violence Arrest

Gisele Bundchen Spotted Enjoying Beach Day With Joaquim Valente Amid Jeffrey Soffer Dating Rumors

Gisele Bundchen Spotted Enjoying Beach Day With Joaquim Valente Amid Jeffrey Soffer Dating Rumors

Doja Cat's Thighs 'Hurt a Lot' After She Gets Liposuction and Her Breasts Done

Doja Cat's Thighs 'Hurt a Lot' After She Gets Liposuction and Her Breasts Done

Tristan Thompson Embraces Mystery Woman Amid Khloe Kardashian Reunion Rumors

Tristan Thompson Embraces Mystery Woman Amid Khloe Kardashian Reunion Rumors

Wendy Williams Caught Drinking 'All Night' at Gay Bar Following Rehab Stint

Wendy Williams Caught Drinking 'All Night' at Gay Bar Following Rehab Stint