 

Zachary Levi Confirms Rumors That The Rock Barred Any Black Adam and Shazam Crossover

The former 'Chuck' actor appears to confirm rumors that Dwayne Johnson prevented Justice Society of America from appearing in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' and vice versa.

  • Mar 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zachary Levi has seemingly confirmed reports that Dwayne Johnson blocked "Black Adam" characters from appearing in "Shazam! Fury of the Gods".

Members of Black Adam's Justice Society of America were supposed to appear in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) sequel in a post-credits scene but The Wrap reported on Tuesday, March 21 that The Rock blocked the characters from featuring and also prevented Levi from making a cameo as Billy Batson/Shazam in the 2022 film "Black Adam".

In an Instagram story, Zachary commented on the report, "The truth shall set you free."

Zachary Levi reacts to rumors The Rock blocked Black Adam and Shazam crossover

Zachary Levi reacts to rumors The Rock blocked Black Adam and Shazam crossover

Director David F. Sandberg had revealed that "Black Adam" were set to appear but the scene "fell apart three days before we were going to roll the cameras" and forced him to find alternative characters at short notice.

The 42-year-old filmmaker told The Hollywood Reporter, "There were supposed to be characters from ('Black Adam's') Justice Society, but that fell apart three days before we were going to roll cameras. So, Peter Safran, who produced this movie and 'Peacemaker', made some calls, and thankfully, Jen Holland and Steve Agee were able to come by on very short notice."

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" has been met with mixed responses from critics and Sandberg took to Twitter to respond to the reviews. He wrote, "I wasn't expecting a repeat of the first movie critically but I was still a little surprised because I think it's a good film. Oh well."

Rachel Zegler plays Anthea in the superhero film and hit out at the "senselessly mean" criticism of the picture. She wrote on Twitter, "hey our film is actually really good! but mostly i just absolutely loved making it and the people i met whilst doing so ,) go see it! give it a chance. we have an 85 per cent audience score for a reason."

"Some people out there and just being... senselessly mean. and it's unnecessary. and i know, i know, “if you can't handle the heat…” and all that nonsense, and you're right. but our film is actually very good. it's just cool to hate on fun nowadays. that's okay. we're good (sic)."

