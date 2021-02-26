Chloe X Halle Credits Beyonce for Teaching Them to 'Stand Strong' and 'Be Free'

Twitter Celebrity

Singing duo Chloe and Halle Bailey feel inspired by their mentor Beyonce Knowles as they watch the 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker 'rise above all of the madness.'

AceShowbiz - Chloe X Halle have credited Beyonce for helping them realise they never have to "dim their light."

The pair have always been supported by the superstar after she discovered their cover of her hit "Pretty Hurts" on YouTube in 2015, and she subsequently signed them to her Parkwood Entertainment management company.

Chloe and Halle Bailey opened up about their relationship with Beyonce during an interview with Rolling Stone's Women Shaping the Future issue, and reflected on what they've learned from the "Crazy in Love" star.

"It's a hard, hard journey to be in front of everyone, and have to be OK with them saying all these things about you," they said. "One little thing that you do can be overanalysed by everyone. You have to be strong and not let that get to you. Watching Beyonce do all of those things, rise above all of the madness and just be her talent, is so inspiring."

"She has taught us that it's OK to be yourself. You could be that wholeheartedly and completely. You don't have to dim your light. Shine. Be yourself. Be free with it. Stand strong in that power. Because she has done that, she has made us believe that we could do that."

The siblings added that while they "love and appreciate" Beyonce's notes on their music, she "barely had any" on their last album "Ungodly Hour".

"We were just floored and so happy and appreciative that she loved the project," they concluded.