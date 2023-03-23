 

Shakira's Mom Hospitalized With Blood Clot in Her Leg

According to reports, Nidia Ripoll has been rushed to hospital for a medical treatment in Barcelona, Spain as she suffers from a blood clot in one of her legs.

  • Mar 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shakira's mother has allegedly been admitted to hospital with a blood clot in her leg. Nidia Ripoll was initially believed to have suffered a stroke, but a source has told TV broadcaster Telemundo that the problem was actually related to deep vein thrombosis.

After starting to feel unwell last week, Nidia sought medical attention. On Friday, March 17, she was admitted to hospital in Barcelona but it's now thought to be out of any danger and expected that she'll be allowed to return home soon.

Shakira, 46, - who has Sasha, eight, and Milan, ten, with retired soccer star Gerard Pique - has not yet made any comment about her mom's health.

Last year, the chart-topping singer was tipped to move to Miami after reaching a custody agreement with Gerard. The high-profile duo split in June, and they subsequently explained that they hoped their agreement would allow their two sons to "continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment."

They said in a statement, "Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment."

Shakira planned to move to Miami so that she and her children could be closer to her maternal family. A source said at the time, "For eight years they have been living in Barcelona, but she and the kids are moving to Miami, where all her maternal family live."

The former couple announced their split in 2022. They said in a statement, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

