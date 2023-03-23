 

Ed Sheeran to Work on Posthumous Album That Will Be Left in His Will

Ed Sheeran to Work on Posthumous Album That Will Be Left in His Will
Instagram
Music

The 32-year-old 'Lego House' singer has opened up about his plan to work on a 'perfect' studio album that will only be released after he passes away one day.

  • Mar 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran will leave a posthumous album in his will. The "Bad Habits" hitmaker has opened up he is going to continue adding songs to his final record, which will be released once he's left this world.

"I want to slowly make this album that is quote-unquote 'perfect' for the rest of my life, adding songs here and there. And just have it in my will that after I die, it comes out," he said to Rolling Stone magazine.

The 32-year-old pop megastar made the admission as he spoke for the first time about having suicidal thoughts following the deaths of his best friends Jamal Edwards and Shane Warne within weeks of each other.

"The A-Team" singer was left devastated by the February 2022 passing of music producer Jamal - the son of 'Loose Women' star Brenda Edwards - who died after a cardiac arrest brought on by cocaine and alcohol, and has now said the death a month later of his cricketer pal Shane aged 52 left him feeling like he was "drowning" in his life-long fight with depression.

The dad-of-two - who has daughters Lyra, two, and 10-month-old Jupiter with his 30-year-old wife Cherry Seaborn - also told Rolling Stone about how he developed an eating disorder as he compared himself to toned pop stars such as Justin Bieber.

  Editors' Pick

He told the publication, "My best friend died. And he shouldn't have done. I've always had real lows in my life. But it wasn't really till last year that I actually addressed it. I felt like I didn't want to live anymore. And I have had that throughout my life.… you're under the waves drowning. You're just sort of in this thing. And you can't get out of it."

Ed added being depressed made him feel "selfish" as a father. He said about seeking help, "No one really talks about their feelings where I come from. People think it's weird getting a therapist in England.... I think it's very helpful to be able to speak with someone and just vent and not feel guilty about venting. The help isn't a button that is pressed, where you're automatically OK. It is something that will always be there and just has to be managed."

The pop star said he struggled with his body image after collaborating with the likes of Justin and Shawn Mendes and admitted he started "gorging" on food before vomiting it up. He added, "I'm self-conscious anyway, but you get into an industry where you're getting compared to every other pop star."

"I was in the One Direction wave, and I'm like, 'Well, why don't I have a six-pack?' And I was like, 'Oh because you love kebabs and drink beer.' Then you do songs with Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes. All these people have fantastic figures."

"And I was always like, 'Well, why am I so… fat?' So I found myself doing what Elton (John) talks about in his book - gorging, and then it would come up again. I have a real eating problem. I'm a real binge eater. I'm a binge-everything. But I'm now more of a binge exerciser, and a binge dad. And work, obviously."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Shakira's Mom Hospitalized With Blood Clot in Her Leg

Taron Egerton Determined to Give 'Kingsman' Franchise a 'Fitting Ending' With 'The Blue Blood'
Related Posts
Ed Sheeran Suffers From Eating Disorder After Comparing Himself to Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes

Ed Sheeran Suffers From Eating Disorder After Comparing Himself to Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes

Ed Sheeran Quits Drugs to Honor His Late Friend's Memory

Ed Sheeran Quits Drugs to Honor His Late Friend's Memory

Ed Sheeran Opens Up on His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts and Eating Disorder

Ed Sheeran Opens Up on His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts and Eating Disorder

Ed Sheeran Left in Tears in Trailer for His Docu-Series 'The Sum of It All'

Ed Sheeran Left in Tears in Trailer for His Docu-Series 'The Sum of It All'

Latest News
Jennifer Aniston Reveals Adam Sandler Is Critical of Her Choice in Men
  • Mar 23, 2023

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Adam Sandler Is Critical of Her Choice in Men

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family
  • Mar 23, 2023

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family

Lea Michele Sorry for Pulling Out of 'Funny Girl' as Son Is Hospitalized for 'Scary Health Issue'
  • Mar 23, 2023

Lea Michele Sorry for Pulling Out of 'Funny Girl' as Son Is Hospitalized for 'Scary Health Issue'

Derek Hough Admits He's Reluctant to Do First Dance at Wedding With Hayley Erbert
  • Mar 23, 2023

Derek Hough Admits He's Reluctant to Do First Dance at Wedding With Hayley Erbert

Brad Falchuk Allegedly Gave Witness 'Dirty Look' Before He and Gwyneth Paltrow Fled After Ski Crash
  • Mar 23, 2023

Brad Falchuk Allegedly Gave Witness 'Dirty Look' Before He and Gwyneth Paltrow Fled After Ski Crash

Zach Braff Used to Dream of Being Saved From Depression by 'Perfect' Girl
  • Mar 23, 2023

Zach Braff Used to Dream of Being Saved From Depression by 'Perfect' Girl

Most Read
Madonna Shares Photo From Studio With Producer Max Martin as They Work on Her New Music
Music

Madonna Shares Photo From Studio With Producer Max Martin as They Work on Her New Music

Bad Bunny Slapped With $40M Lawsuit Filed by Ex-GF Over Use of Her Voice Memo in Songs

Bad Bunny Slapped With $40M Lawsuit Filed by Ex-GF Over Use of Her Voice Memo in Songs

Sukihana Defends Herself Amid Backlash Over Topless Performance, Accuses Critics of Colorism

Sukihana Defends Herself Amid Backlash Over Topless Performance, Accuses Critics of Colorism

Coolio's New Single Is released Ahead of Posthumous Album

Coolio's New Single Is released Ahead of Posthumous Album

Chloe Bailey Reveals 'In Pieces' Tracklist

Chloe Bailey Reveals 'In Pieces' Tracklist

Demi Lovato Announces Rock Version of 'Heart Attack'

Demi Lovato Announces Rock Version of 'Heart Attack'

Travis Scott and The Alchemist Spark New Collaboration Rumors

Travis Scott and The Alchemist Spark New Collaboration Rumors

The Weeknd Sets Guinness World Records as He's Named World's 'Most Popular Artist'

The Weeknd Sets Guinness World Records as He's Named World's 'Most Popular Artist'

Justin Bieber's New Album Will Include 'Power Ballad' Duet With Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber's New Album Will Include 'Power Ballad' Duet With Ed Sheeran