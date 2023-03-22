Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Welcomed Baby No. 2, His Brother Kieran Confirms

Instagram Celebrity

The 40-year-old actor reveals the arrival of his brother's second child when speaking to Access Hollywood at the premiere of the final season of 'Succession' on Monday, March 20.

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song. The "Home Alone" actor's brother, Kieran Culkin, confirmed that he and his fiancee have welcomed their second baby together.

Kieran broke the baby news when speaking to Access Hollywood at the premiere of the final season of "Succession" on Monday, March 20. When speaking about his family, the 40-year-old said, "The cousins live in Los Angeles and we live in New York. I have a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old, and as busy as I am, there's just no getting on a plane and going, and same with them."

"I haven't met No. 2 yet, and they haven't met No. 2 yet either," Kieran further explained, referring to his own kids with his wife Jazz Charton. "We just haven't been able to figure that out."

Macaulay and Brenda welcomed their first child, son Dakota Song Culkin, in March 2021. The Hollywood star revealed that he picked Dakota as his baby boy's moniker in honor of his late sister. She passed away at the age of 29 after stepping in front of a moving vehicle outside a west Los Angeles bar in 2008.

Macaulay and Brenda met while filming the 2019 film "Changeland", which was directed by his old friend Seth Green in Thailand. In February 2020, the "Richie Rich" actor expressed his desire to start a family with the London Tipton on Disney Channel's comedy series "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" and its spin-off "The Suite Life on Deck".

"We practice a lot," the former child star told Esquire at that time. "We're figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, 'Honey, I'm ovulating.' "

