 

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Welcomed Baby No. 2, His Brother Kieran Confirms

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Welcomed Baby No. 2, His Brother Kieran Confirms
Instagram
Celebrity

The 40-year-old actor reveals the arrival of his brother's second child when speaking to Access Hollywood at the premiere of the final season of 'Succession' on Monday, March 20.

  • Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song. The "Home Alone" actor's brother, Kieran Culkin, confirmed that he and his fiancee have welcomed their second baby together.

Kieran broke the baby news when speaking to Access Hollywood at the premiere of the final season of "Succession" on Monday, March 20. When speaking about his family, the 40-year-old said, "The cousins live in Los Angeles and we live in New York. I have a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old, and as busy as I am, there's just no getting on a plane and going, and same with them."

"I haven't met No. 2 yet, and they haven't met No. 2 yet either," Kieran further explained, referring to his own kids with his wife Jazz Charton. "We just haven't been able to figure that out."

  Editors' Pick

Macaulay and Brenda welcomed their first child, son Dakota Song Culkin, in March 2021. The Hollywood star revealed that he picked Dakota as his baby boy's moniker in honor of his late sister. She passed away at the age of 29 after stepping in front of a moving vehicle outside a west Los Angeles bar in 2008.

Macaulay and Brenda met while filming the 2019 film "Changeland", which was directed by his old friend Seth Green in Thailand. In February 2020, the "Richie Rich" actor expressed his desire to start a family with the London Tipton on Disney Channel's comedy series "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" and its spin-off "The Suite Life on Deck".

"We practice a lot," the former child star told Esquire at that time. "We're figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, 'Honey, I'm ovulating.' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Report: Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Are Engaged

Wendy Williams Drinking Alcohol Again Just to 'Celebrate' Her 'New Lease on Life'
Related Posts
Macaulay Culkin's Girlfriend Brenda Song Flashes Diamond Ring Amid Engagement Rumors

Macaulay Culkin's Girlfriend Brenda Song Flashes Diamond Ring Amid Engagement Rumors

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song 'Overjoyed' by Birth of First Child

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song 'Overjoyed' by Birth of First Child

Macaulay Culkin Recalls Chiding James Franco Over Michael Jackson Documentary Question

Macaulay Culkin Recalls Chiding James Franco Over Michael Jackson Documentary Question

Macaulay Culkin Does 'Silly Dance' for Lizzo and Fans Are Loving It

Macaulay Culkin Does 'Silly Dance' for Lizzo and Fans Are Loving It

Latest News
Eddie Redmayne Tapped to Lead Peacock and Sky's 'The Day of the Jackal'
  • Mar 22, 2023

Eddie Redmayne Tapped to Lead Peacock and Sky's 'The Day of the Jackal'

Maren Morris Unapologetically Introduces Son to Drag Queens at LGBTQ+ Benefit Show
  • Mar 22, 2023

Maren Morris Unapologetically Introduces Son to Drag Queens at LGBTQ+ Benefit Show

Justin Bieber's New Album Will Include 'Power Ballad' Duet With Ed Sheeran
  • Mar 22, 2023

Justin Bieber's New Album Will Include 'Power Ballad' Duet With Ed Sheeran

The Weeknd Sets Guinness World Records as He's Named World's 'Most Popular Artist'
  • Mar 22, 2023

The Weeknd Sets Guinness World Records as He's Named World's 'Most Popular Artist'

XXXTentacion's Killer Caught on Camera Blowing Kiss to Rapper's Family After Guilty Verdict
  • Mar 22, 2023

XXXTentacion's Killer Caught on Camera Blowing Kiss to Rapper's Family After Guilty Verdict

Fans Gush Over Selena Gomez Wearing Wedding Dress While Filming 'Only Murders in the Building'
  • Mar 22, 2023

Fans Gush Over Selena Gomez Wearing Wedding Dress While Filming 'Only Murders in the Building'

Most Read
Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'
Celebrity

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'

D. L. Hughley's Daughter Says Her 'Heart Is So Full' After Mending Relationship With Her Dad

D. L. Hughley's Daughter Says Her 'Heart Is So Full' After Mending Relationship With Her Dad

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

Bruce Willis Looks Upbeat in Video of His Low-Key 68th Birthday Celebration Amid Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis Looks Upbeat in Video of His Low-Key 68th Birthday Celebration Amid Dementia Battle

Chanel Iman Reportedly Pregnant With Boyfriend Davon Godchaux's Child

Chanel Iman Reportedly Pregnant With Boyfriend Davon Godchaux's Child

Amanda Bynes' Ex-Fiance Says She's 'Off Her Meds' Before Psychotic Episode

Amanda Bynes' Ex-Fiance Says She's 'Off Her Meds' Before Psychotic Episode

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Gisele Bundchen Spotted Enjoying Beach Day With Joaquim Valente Amid Jeffrey Soffer Dating Rumors

Gisele Bundchen Spotted Enjoying Beach Day With Joaquim Valente Amid Jeffrey Soffer Dating Rumors

Larsa Pippen Looks Smitten With BF Marcus Jordan After Revealing Wild Sex Life With Ex Scottie

Larsa Pippen Looks Smitten With BF Marcus Jordan After Revealing Wild Sex Life With Ex Scottie