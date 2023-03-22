 

Report: Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Are Engaged

The actor and the Victoria's Secret model sparked engagement rumors earlier this month as she was reportedly seen with a ring on her left hand when attending the Mammoth Film Festival.

  • Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - It looks like Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have taken their relationship to the next level. If a new report is to be believed, the "Beautiful Disaster" actor and his longtime girlfriend are engaged.

Revealing the news was Entertainment Tonight. "Dylan and Barbara are engaged," a source told the outlet. "They have been showing off her ring to people and are so happy."

"They're always very in love with one another and by each other's sides, but they're even happier than usual," the source further claimed. "They can't wait to start this new chapter together."

Dylan and Barbara sparked engagement rumors earlier this month. When attending the Mammoth Film Festival, she was reportedly seen with a ring on her left hand.

Dylan's relationship with Barbara began with him sending her a DM on Instagram. In an interview with W Magazine back in 2019, he recalled, "I slid into her DMs. I was like, 'Hey, I don't know if you're in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here's my number.' And she didn't message me for six months."

On her part, Barbara explained her initial silence during the interview. "I took my time," the Victoria's Secret model said. "I knew I wasn't in a good mind-set at the time, and maybe deep inside I knew that it could be something more." It was not until Dylan went to China for a six-month shooting that Barbara finally texted him for the first time.

The twin brother of Cole Sprouse and the catwalk beauty get more smitten and smitten with each other after spending time in quarantine together. "I think our relationship... is stronger than ever... And quarantine has really brought us together in a good way," he told the publication.

