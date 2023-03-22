 

Cardi B Receives Public Apology From Tasha K After Blogger Lost Appeal in $4M Libel Suit

Cardi B Receives Public Apology From Tasha K After Blogger Lost Appeal in $4M Libel Suit
Instagram
Celebrity

While the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker has yet to address her win in her libel case against the blogger/YouTuber, Rolling Ray takes to the blue-bird app to weigh in on the matter.

  • Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has received a public apology from Tasha K. The blogger "sincerely" apologized to the "WAP" hitmaker after losing an appeal in their $4 million lawsuit.

"Damn Winos! We lost the appeal against Cardi B sad day. But I'm gonna be alright," Tasha wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, March 21. "I appreciate all your love [and] support."

"Throughout this fight. Today we throw in the white flag. What happened will never happen again," she added. "To Cardi [and] her team, I apologize sincere. We live and learn."

  Editors' Pick

While Cardi B has yet to address her win, Rolling Ray took to the blue-bird app to weigh in on the matter. "Tasha K let fame & fake news get to her head all while trying to maintain a living off of YouTube & sponsorships! Aka Promo's! She never had the legal logistics set up correctly as most bloggers does. She just ran her mouth," he wrote.

"Cardi B moved fast & basically even if Tasha doesn't have the 'money' to pay her she'll lose her house, & if she's married her husband will lose everything also," the musical artist added. "& to top it all off Tasha K will be denied apartment building applications & credit cards. So she'll most likely have to depend on family or a fake name to get her what she needs. It's a sad day in history for Tasha K. Congratulations @iamcardib."

Cardi initially won the case on January 24, 2022, after Tasha was found liable on three separate claims for "defamation of character, invasion of privacy through portrayal in a false light, and intentional infliction of emotional distress." The Grammy winner was awarded $1.5 million in punitive damages, $1.3 million for her attorney's fees, $1 million for general damages and $250,000 for medical expenses.

Tasha then filed an appeal against the judge's ruling after admitting she doesn't have the money. When speaking to ALLBLK's "Social Society" last February, she confessed, "I ain't got it. Listen, I ain't got it. Don't ask me for no money."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ed Sheeran Opens Up on His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts and Eating Disorder

Report: Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Are Engaged
Related Posts
Cardi B Hints at New Album Release With Blackout on Official Fanpage

Cardi B Hints at New Album Release With Blackout on Official Fanpage

Cardi B Gets Emotional Over Compilation Clip of Old Performances

Cardi B Gets Emotional Over Compilation Clip of Old Performances

Cardi B Not Releasing Beauty Line Named After Her Kids Despite Reports

Cardi B Not Releasing Beauty Line Named After Her Kids Despite Reports

Cardi B Shares Sweet Backstage Moments With Son Wave at SZA's Concert

Cardi B Shares Sweet Backstage Moments With Son Wave at SZA's Concert

Latest News
Eddie Redmayne Tapped to Lead Peacock and Sky's 'The Day of the Jackal'
  • Mar 22, 2023

Eddie Redmayne Tapped to Lead Peacock and Sky's 'The Day of the Jackal'

Maren Morris Unapologetically Introduces Son to Drag Queens at LGBTQ+ Benefit Show
  • Mar 22, 2023

Maren Morris Unapologetically Introduces Son to Drag Queens at LGBTQ+ Benefit Show

Justin Bieber's New Album Will Include 'Power Ballad' Duet With Ed Sheeran
  • Mar 22, 2023

Justin Bieber's New Album Will Include 'Power Ballad' Duet With Ed Sheeran

The Weeknd Sets Guinness World Records as He's Named World's 'Most Popular Artist'
  • Mar 22, 2023

The Weeknd Sets Guinness World Records as He's Named World's 'Most Popular Artist'

XXXTentacion's Killer Caught on Camera Blowing Kiss to Rapper's Family After Guilty Verdict
  • Mar 22, 2023

XXXTentacion's Killer Caught on Camera Blowing Kiss to Rapper's Family After Guilty Verdict

Fans Gush Over Selena Gomez Wearing Wedding Dress While Filming 'Only Murders in the Building'
  • Mar 22, 2023

Fans Gush Over Selena Gomez Wearing Wedding Dress While Filming 'Only Murders in the Building'

Most Read
Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'
Celebrity

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'

D. L. Hughley's Daughter Says Her 'Heart Is So Full' After Mending Relationship With Her Dad

D. L. Hughley's Daughter Says Her 'Heart Is So Full' After Mending Relationship With Her Dad

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

Bruce Willis Looks Upbeat in Video of His Low-Key 68th Birthday Celebration Amid Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis Looks Upbeat in Video of His Low-Key 68th Birthday Celebration Amid Dementia Battle

Chanel Iman Reportedly Pregnant With Boyfriend Davon Godchaux's Child

Chanel Iman Reportedly Pregnant With Boyfriend Davon Godchaux's Child

Amanda Bynes' Ex-Fiance Says She's 'Off Her Meds' Before Psychotic Episode

Amanda Bynes' Ex-Fiance Says She's 'Off Her Meds' Before Psychotic Episode

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Gisele Bundchen Spotted Enjoying Beach Day With Joaquim Valente Amid Jeffrey Soffer Dating Rumors

Gisele Bundchen Spotted Enjoying Beach Day With Joaquim Valente Amid Jeffrey Soffer Dating Rumors

Larsa Pippen Looks Smitten With BF Marcus Jordan After Revealing Wild Sex Life With Ex Scottie

Larsa Pippen Looks Smitten With BF Marcus Jordan After Revealing Wild Sex Life With Ex Scottie