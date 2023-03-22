Cardi B Receives Public Apology From Tasha K After Blogger Lost Appeal in $4M Libel Suit

Instagram Celebrity

While the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker has yet to address her win in her libel case against the blogger/YouTuber, Rolling Ray takes to the blue-bird app to weigh in on the matter.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has received a public apology from Tasha K. The blogger "sincerely" apologized to the "WAP" hitmaker after losing an appeal in their $4 million lawsuit.

"Damn Winos! We lost the appeal against Cardi B sad day. But I'm gonna be alright," Tasha wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, March 21. "I appreciate all your love [and] support."

"Throughout this fight. Today we throw in the white flag. What happened will never happen again," she added. "To Cardi [and] her team, I apologize sincere. We live and learn."

While Cardi B has yet to address her win, Rolling Ray took to the blue-bird app to weigh in on the matter. "Tasha K let fame & fake news get to her head all while trying to maintain a living off of YouTube & sponsorships! Aka Promo's! She never had the legal logistics set up correctly as most bloggers does. She just ran her mouth," he wrote.

"Cardi B moved fast & basically even if Tasha doesn't have the 'money' to pay her she'll lose her house, & if she's married her husband will lose everything also," the musical artist added. "& to top it all off Tasha K will be denied apartment building applications & credit cards. So she'll most likely have to depend on family or a fake name to get her what she needs. It's a sad day in history for Tasha K. Congratulations @iamcardib."

Cardi initially won the case on January 24, 2022, after Tasha was found liable on three separate claims for "defamation of character, invasion of privacy through portrayal in a false light, and intentional infliction of emotional distress." The Grammy winner was awarded $1.5 million in punitive damages, $1.3 million for her attorney's fees, $1 million for general damages and $250,000 for medical expenses.

Tasha then filed an appeal against the judge's ruling after admitting she doesn't have the money. When speaking to ALLBLK's "Social Society" last February, she confessed, "I ain't got it. Listen, I ain't got it. Don't ask me for no money."

