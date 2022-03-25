 
 

Tasha K Files Appeal After Admitting She Doesn't Have Money to Pay Cardi B $4M in Libel Suit

The blogger, who lost the libel case against the Grammy-winning artist in January, filed an appeal on March 17 in hopes that a higher court will overturn the judge's ruling.

AceShowbiz - Latasha Kebe a.k.a. Tasha K is not giving up just yet. Refusing to pay Cardi B $4 million despite losing her battle in their libel case, the blogger officially filed an appeal against the judge's ruling.

"The above-named Defendants, Latasha Kebe and Kebe Studios LLC, appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit from the final judgment entered on February 17, 2022," the filing read, according to Radar Online. "Respectfully submitted this 17th day of March, 2022."

Tasha previously admitted that she doesn't have $4 million to be given to Cardi. When speaking to ALLBLK's "Social Society" in February, she confessed, "I ain't got it. Listen, I ain't got it. Don't ask me for no money."

"We have business things in place to take care of things like this. The Appellate Court and Supreme Court is in process right now," Tasha went on explaining. "What's what Appellate Court is for. Who's trying to pay $4 million?"

The "WAP" hitmaker first filed the defamation lawsuit in early 2019 over the latter's claims in her vlog on "unWinewithTashaK" YouTube channel dedicated to celebrity gossip. At that time, the vlogger described the female rapper as a "drug-using prostitute with herpes."

Tasha then fired back by filing a $3 million countersuit, alleging that the Grammy-winning artist publicly defamed her which led to her receiving death threats. Unfortunately, the judge dismissed her lawsuit.

Tasha eventually lost the case on January 24 after she was found liable on three separate claims for "defamation of character, invasion of privacy through portrayal in a false light, and intentional infliction of emotional distress." A judge then ordered Tasha to pay Cardi $1.5 million in punitive damages, $1.3 million for her attorney's fees, $1 million for general damages and $250k for medical expenses.

Unsurprisingly, the wife of Offset was satisfied by the judge's decision. She gushed in a statement to Variety, "After almost four years of repeated libel and slander against me, being able to walk away from this victorious brings me great happiness. I appreciate Judge Ray for conducting a fair and impartial trial. I am grateful for the jury and their careful deliberation over the past two weeks."

