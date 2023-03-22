 

Blueface Urges Male Fans to Stop Sending Him NSFW Pics

Though he makes it clear that he does 'respect the LGBTQ community,' the 'Thotiana' rapper lets his online devotees know that he is not into explicit photos sent to his DM.

  • Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blueface isn't here for unsolicited NSFW pictures. Taking to Twitter, the "Thotiana" rhymer urged his male fans to stop sending him NSFW pictures.

"Ever since i tweeted my hands bisexual its been a lot of LGBTQ s**t going on in my DM that's not what I meant cuz," the 26-year-old wrote in a tweet shared on Monday, March 20." He added in a separate post, "Please stop sending me gay s**t."

Blueface made it clear that he does "respect the LGBTQ community," adding, "Y'all went from a minority to majority thats a hell of a accomplishment you welcome to love who ever you want." However, he told fans not to "bring dat over here please respectfully."

"I go to click on a picture in my dm an you know how on Twitter it don't show you the picture till you click on it," the rap star further elaborated. "It's a whole n***a on there spreading his a** open cuz like wtf is this that's sexual harassment I ain't sign upm for this you can't even dm me on here no more."

This arrived months after Blueface's on-and-off girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, seemingly exposed him as a bisexual. When appearing on on Kai Cenat's livestream, he was asked whether he was ever with a m****t, Chrisean suddenly got suspicious.

Chrisean confronted Blueface about whether he was being with "a girl or a guy." She angrily asked, "Who? Who? Was it a girl or a guy?" Seemingly flustered, the emcee asked back, "What? What kind of question is that?"

"So it's a girl?" Chrisean assumed based on Blueface's response, but he got coy as he said, "I'm trying to relate, bro?" Chrisean, meanwhile, grew angrier as she demanded an explanation, asking, "Why are you relating? What are you relating for?"

Chrisean then pushed Blueface and threw thing at him as he quipped, "I told you I took self defense classes."

