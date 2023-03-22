Sukihana Defends Herself Amid Backlash Over Topless Performance, Accuses Critics of Colorism

Facebook Music

The 'Love and Hip-Hop: Miami' star responds to the criticism via Twitter by sharing a photo of Swedish singer Tove Lo flashing the audience and a video of her own recent gig.

Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sukihana refused to stay silent amid backlash over her recent topless performance. When responding to the criticism, the "Love & Hip-Hop: Miami" star remained defiant and accused her haters of colorism.

On Sunday, March 19, the 31-year-old shared on Twitter a photo of Swedish singer Tove Lo flashing the audience. She followed it up with a video of her own gig where she also exposed her bare chest.

In the caption, Sukihana wrote, "Here are 2 free spirited performers. 1 is celebrated and the other received backlash the reason is because one is white and one is black." She added, "When it comes to color one is considered a hippie the other is a hoodrat. It's really not right so when I say I feel colorism I mean it."

Someone then replied to Sukihana's tweet, saying that she is "a little hood." In response, the TV personality wrote back, "I am hood I can't help where I was born but I am free spirited."

"I am sexually liberated. I walk around with no bra and no shoes," the femcee, whose real name is Destiny Lanette Henderson, continued. "When white people do it they are hippies and boho. I am a hippie too people don't even know I'm my real life I wear fairy ears."

