 

Chloe Bailey Reveals 'In Pieces' Tracklist

The one-half of Chloe x Halle first announced her debut solo album in January by sharing a video of herself rocking a sleek red leather gown while holding a human heart on one arm and a sphere on the other.

  • Mar 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chloe Bailey has unveiled the official tracklist of her upcoming album, "In Pieces". The "Have Mercy" songstress revealed the titles of her upcoming songs by sharing the album's cover art on Instagram.

The songs include the title track, "Someone's Calling (Chloe)", "Body Do", "I Don't Mind", "Worried", "Fallin 4 U", "Feel Me Cry", "Make It Look Easy", "Looze You", "Told Ya" ft. Missy Elliott, "Cheatback" ft. Future and "Heart on My Sleeve". There will be also previously-released singles like "Pray It Away" and "How Does It Feel" ft. Chris Brown.

However, several singles that Chloe has dropped were missing from the cover art. They include "Have Mercy", "Treat Me", "Surprise" as well as Latto (Mulatto)-assisted track, "For the Night".

Chloe's debut solo album, "In Pieces", is slated to be released on March 31. When announcing the project, she shared a video of herself rocking a sleek red leather gown. In the footage, the singer/actress was seen holding a human heart on one arm and a sphere on the other.

In the background of the video, the Chloe x Halle member could be heard singing, "Wear my heart on my sleeve/ They all say I'm naive/ But it's better than nothing." In the caption, she declared, "IN PIECES. MY DEBUT ALBUM. MARCH 2023."

When speaking about the album, Chloe told Essence in August 2022, "It's everything that I've been going through, all the tearing down, people underestimating, telling me I can't do it." She added, "All of those things have gone into the music."

"The album is me picking myself up and talking myself out of any little place or space that the world has tried to put me in, that people and personal relationships have tried to put me in, and even [doing that to] myself," Beyonce Knowles' protege continued. "It's me breaking free."

