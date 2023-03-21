 

Amanda Bynes' Ex-Fiance Says She's 'Off Her Meds' Before Psychotic Episode

Paul Michael, who describes his and the 'Easy A' star's relationship as 'friends' now, claims that she had not been taking her medication prior to being placed on a psychiatric hold.

  • Mar 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Amanda Bynes' ex Paul Michael has shed some light on her downward spiral that possibly led to her latest psychiatric episode. The actress had allegedly not been taking her medication before she was found roaming the streets naked on Sunday, March 19.

Paul tells Page Six of his ex-fiancee, "She got off her meds, and she's still off her meds." He claims, "She's wild." Paul goes on describing his relationship with the 36-year-old star as "friends" now.

Amanda and Paul were dating on and off since late 2019. In February 2020, they got engaged after several months together. They broke up and got back together several times, with her kicking him out of the house in July 2022 after she allegedly caught him looking at "MILF" porn. They, however, reportedly started dating again in August of the same year.

"She tried to kick me out, but I left to get my own place," Paul now speaks on their breakup. "I moved home and established boundaries." He insists the "What I Like About You" star "lied" about her previous drug use and pornography accusations against him, claiming she "embarrassed" him in order "to keep the attention off her."

"She acted to shame me away," Paul adds, further alleging that Amanda "lied and cheated and had too many flings the entire time" they were together.

Amanda has been placed on a psychiatric hold after she was found walking the streets naked and alone in Los Angeles on Sunday morning. She approached a car and told the driver that she was coming down from a psychotic episode, TMZ reported.

The former Nickelodeon star, who has struggled with substance abuse and faced legal issues over the last decade, called 911 herself and was eventually taken to a nearby police station. A mental health team subsequently determined that she needed to be placed on a 5150 psych hold.

The "Big Fat Liar" star is currently hospitalized and is set to receive care for the next few days, according to an insider.

Her psychiatric hold comes nearly a year after her conservatorship was lifted. She was previously placed in conservatorship under her mother Lynn from August 2013 after a mental breakdown, during which she started a small fire in the driveway of a stranger in Thousand Oaks. In February 2022, she filed to end her conservatorship and her parents supported it. The conservatorship was officially terminated on March 22 of last year.

