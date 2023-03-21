 

Alexander Skarsgard Confirms First Child's Arrival

After the 'Succession' star and his girlfriend Tuva Novotny reportedly welcomed a little one into the world late last year, the 46-year-old star has now said he is enjoying being a dad.

  • Mar 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alexander Skarsgard has confirmed the birth of his first child. After it was rumored that the "Succession" star and his girlfriend Tuva Novotny were rumored to have welcomed a little one into the world late last year, the 46-year-old star has now admitted he is enjoying being a dad.

When congratulated about being a father at the season four premiere of the TV show, he told Entertainment Tonight, "Thank you very much." Asked if he was enjoying the process of being a dad, he said, "I am, yeah."

He then showed a stuffed animal he had been gifted on the red carpet for his baby. Alexander also admitted "Succession" fans will be "very shocked", but also "satisfied," by the upcoming fourth series, which will be the show's last.

He said, "It's hard to say [how viewers will react]. I think it's tremendously well-written, this season. I can't say, like, 'You'll be satisfied.' People will be very shocked, very surprised by the end of the season, for sure. And I hope that people feel that the show leaves them on a high but also wanting more."

Speaking about his character, tech CEO Lukas Matsson, he shared, "I don't think he's driven by greed or the need to accumulate more wealth. I think it became - he's very competitive - just like a game, any other game. It happened to be about a multi-billion-dollar company acquisition but for him, it's like any other game."

In 2013, Alexander admitted he wanted to have more children than his own dad, father-of-eight "Andor" actor Stellan Skarsgard. He said, "I want to beat my dad. He had eight [kids], so I better get cracking, I guess."

