'Y and R' Star Accuses Eva Longoria of Making 'Derogatory Remarks About Daytime Actors'

Eric Braeden's scathing posts arrive following Eva's interview on 'Who's Talking to Chris Wallace', on which the 'Desperate Housewives' alum reflected on her time on 'The Young and the Restless'.

Mar 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - "The Young and the Restless" actor Eric Braeden called out Eva Longoria after she talked about her experience on the CBS soap opera. Making use of his Twitter account, Eric slammed the former "Desperate Housewives" star in a series of tweets on Sunday, March 19.

"EVA LONGORIA: you just made derogatory remarks about daytime actors!" the 81-year-old actor wrote. "You simply weren't good enough to survive the pressures of this medium! You were very lucky to get on that 'housewife' show! You did one show in 8-12 days, with mediocre but salacious dialogue!"

Not stopping there, Eric, who has played Victor Newman on "The Young and the Restless" since 1980, added, "Our actresses would run rings around you!! And they did then!! From [Robert De Niro] to whoever they all are, many of them started in the medium you denigrate! It shows a complete lack of class!!"

As some people defended Eva, Eric stood by his criticism against her. "Come on now, the whole tenor of that segment was one of embarrassment about her stint in Y&R and HOUSEWIVES! What did you not get about that?" he clapped back at one Twitter user.

Eric doubled down on his comments in a separate tweet on Monday. "Well, it's the obvious embarrassment she feels about her unsuccessful try at it! THAT'S what I resent!" he responded to another user. "Be proud of your past endeavors! But you are right, there's this sense of what we do, entertaining MILLIONS OF PEOPLE ALL OVER THE WORLD ON A DAILY BASIS, as somehow less than!"

Eric, however, noted that he didn't want Eva's apology. "She doesn't need to apologize!" he wrote. "I simply reacted to hearing this while watching CNN and CHRIS WALLACE, who I respect! But when the soap medium is being denigrated by anyone, I'll go after them! This is the hardest medium for an actor, PERIOD!!! Be effing proud of it!!!"

Eric's scathing posts arrived following Eva's interview on "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace". During her appearance on the CNN show on Sunday, the 48-year-old actress reflected on her time playing Isabella Brana on the CBS series from 2001 to 2003.

"When I got 'Young and the Restless', it didn't pay enough for me to live off being an actor. So I continued being a headhunter and 'Young and the Restless'," Eva told the host. "And I would hide the fact I was on 'Young and the Restless' to my clients, because they didn't want, like, a dumb actress handling their accounts."

However, one of her clients allegedly realized she was an actress. "And one time one of my clients was like, 'You look like a girl I've seen on a soap opera.' And I go, 'No, I don't know who that is.' I was like the opposite of a publicist's dream," the "Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico" star joked. "I was like, 'Don't tell anybody I'm on that show!' Because I was still making more money on my day job."

