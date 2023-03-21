Bella Hadid Praised After Celebrating Five Months of Sobriety in Las Vegas

Instagram Celebrity

The model daughter of Yolanda Hadid, who has been open about her decision to quit drinking, shares on social media a video of herself happily dancing in a casino.

AceShowbiz - Bella Hadid has made her fans proud. On Sunday, March 19, the model daughter of Yolanda Hadid shared a video of her celebrating her five-month of sobriety in Las Vegas, and found herself showered with praises.

The 26-year-old proudly declared that she was "5 months alcohol free" on TikTok. Along with the post, she let out a clip of her dancing in a casino. Fans were quick to congratulate her with one gushing, "YESSS SOBER SISTERS so proud of u for doing that no more poisoning our bodies."

Another fan called the younger sister of Gigi Hadid an inspiration. "So proud of youuuu!!! I'm 71 days today. You were such an inspiration in helping me make this decision," wrote the fan. "LOVE U BELLS." A third celebrated their triumph in being sober by writing, "today is my 6 months sober! here's to us!"

Bella was also praised for being a good motivator by sharing her sobriety journey. One commented, "Thanks for making being sober cool again, using your influence to motivate us. congrats on 5 month mark." Another declared, "If bella can do i can."

One fan, in particular, acknowledged how difficult it was to stay sober. "I know the journey hasn't been easy but good job sweetie," the fan complimented Bella. Another proud fan, on the other hand, asked for advice, "Can you give tips and advice pls, super proud of you."

This was not the first time Bella opened up about her sobriety journey. Back in January 2022, she spoke to InStyle about the effects of alcohol on her. "I have done my fair share of drinking. I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn't be able to control myself," she stated.

Of her plans to remain sober, she further told the outlet, "I don't feel the need because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school. There's just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn't really do much, you know?"

