 
 

'Young and Restless', 'Bold and Beautiful, 'General Hospital' Win at 2020 Daytime Emmys

The other big winners at the first-ever virtual Daytime Emmy Awards include 'Jeopardy', 'The View' as well as Ellen DeGeneres and Kelly Clarkson for their respective talk shows.

  • Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Long-running soap opera "The Young and the Restless" and popular TV game show "Jeopardy" were among the big winners at the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards.

This year 2020, the show went virtual amid the coronavirus crisis, with the ladies of hit panel show "The Talk" tapped to host the event, which aired on CBS on Friday, June 26, 2020 - marking the first time that the Daytime Emmys has aired on network television in many years.

"The Young and the Restless" took the Outstanding Drama Series prize while actor Jason Thompson scooped the Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Bryton James took the Supporting Actor award.

Heather Tom won Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in "The Bold and the Beautiful" - which also won Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series - while the Supporting Actress prize went to Tamara Braun for "General Hospital", which also won the Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series prize.

"Jeopardy", meanwhile, took home the Outstanding Game Show prize with Alex Trebek scooping Outstanding Game Show Host. Accepting the prize in a pre-taped message from home, he admitted, "I'll be honest with you this one is a shock, very surprising to me."

"Speaking as one who has now been nominated 32 times and won 7 times, I think I can say with some degree of authority that winning is nicer."

Ellen DeGeneres and Kelly Clarkson were among the other winners for their respective hit daytime chat shows while Whoopi Goldberg's "The View" was also recognised as Outstanding Informative Talk Show.

