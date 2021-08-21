Briana Thomas Sues 'The Young and the Restless' Showrunner for Alleged Sexual Harassment

TV

In the lawsuit, Thomas, who played a barista in the CBS series, claims that she rejected Morina's advances and that was when Anthony 'Tony' Morina 'began to retaliate' against her.

AceShowbiz - "The Young and the Restless" actress Briana Thomas has filed a lawsuit against The Young and the Restless showrunner Anthony "Tony" Morina, CBS Studios and Sony Pictures Television. In the suit, Thomas claimed that Morina sexually harassed her during her time on the soap opera.

In the complaint obtained by PEOPLE, she accused Morina of making "inappropriate sexual comments and advances" towards her from 2018 to 2019. The harrasment allegedly started from their first meeting. She claimed Morina placed his hand on her lower back and stared at her breasts when he introduced himself. Morinal also allegedly told Thomas that she's "got a great look" and that he could give her "a private acting lesson sometime."

In another instance, Thomas was asked to wear a bikini on-screen for her barista character. Thomas said that Morina pulled opened her dressing robe and leered at her body prior to filming. He allegedly told her after the scene, "It's a tough industry to break into, unless you know someone who can help you." While playing with the string on her bikini bottoms, he added, "Let's start with a private session and see if we can get you a little more comfortable."

Morina also made comments about Thomas' breast. She said that Morinal told her that saying that they "looked pretty good" and didn't need implants.

In the lawsuit, Thomas further claimed that she rejected Morina's advances and that was when Morina "began to retaliate" against her. She noted that "at one point blew up at her in front of other staff and coworkers." According to Thomas, Morina told her, "I'm the reason why you have a job. I am doing you a favor. I like you. Do you understand what I am saying?"

Following the alleged blow-up, Thomas claimed that she's "subjected to harassment and retaliation from the Defendants in the form of stalking and intimidation." She also claimed that she was fired after rejecting Morina.

Through her complaint, Thomas is seeking damages including "unpaid wages, premium pay and statutory penalties" and fees.