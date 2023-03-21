 

Chris Rock Likens Trump to Tupac in Jokes About Potential Arrest at Mark Twain Prize Ceremony

While the 'Selective Outrage' star rips the former U.S. president, Adam Sandler, the recipient of the Mark Twain Award, jokes that the bronze statue might one day 'be the weapon used to bludgeon' him.

  • Mar 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chris Rock dabbled in Donald Trump's potential arrest at the Mark Twain Prize ceremony. Being on hand to roast his good friend and the award recipient Adam Sandler, the "Saturday Night Live" alum ripped the former U.S. president, who expects to be arrested on Tuesday, March 21.

At the event held at the Kennedy Center on late Sunday, March 19, Rock called lawmakers "stupid" for wanting Trump arrested, warning it will only boost his popularity. "Are you guys really going to arrest Trump? Do you know that this is only going to make him more popular?" the comic said.

The 58-year-old went on comparing Trump to Tupac Shakur as saying, "It is like arresting Tupac. He's just going to sell more records. Are you stupid?" He joked about Trump bribing former porn star Stormy Daniels, "He slept with a porn star and paid off someone so his wife wouldn't find out. That's romantic."

  Editors' Pick

Rock also didn't miss a chance to make another joke about being slapped by Will Smith at last year's Oscars. "Paul Pelosi, the only guy who knows how I felt...just you and me Paul," he said of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, who was violently attacked by an intruder in his home last year.

Meanwhile, the main star that night was Sandler, who received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. As he accepted the award, he peered at the bronze statue and said, "As I look at this goofy award I'm holding, I can't help but think that one day it might be the weapon used to bludgeon me in my sleep by a disgruntled intruder or possibly Mr. Rob Schneider." On a more serious note, the "Murder Mystery 2" star credited his parents' work ethic.

Ben Stiller, Dana Carvey, David Spade, Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore, Conan O'Brien and Steve Buscemi were among A-listers attending the event.

