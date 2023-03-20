Larsa Pippen Looks Smitten With BF Marcus Jordan After Revealing Wild Sex Life With Ex Scottie

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Miami' star and her 32-year-old boyfriend are photographed embracing each other during a dinner date at Catch Steak restaurant in West Hollywood.

AceShowbiz - Larsa Pippen isn't shy to show her love to Marcus Jordan in public. The former wife of Scottie Pippen looks smitten with her boyfriend after she revealed her sex life with her ex-husband.

"The Real Housewives of Miami" star was spotted out and about with Marcus on Saturday evening, March 18 in West Hollywood. At one point, they were spotted embracing each other while exiting Catch Steak restaurant.

For the outing, Larsa showcased her enviable curves in a charcoal full-length halter jumpsuit. The Bravo star wore her hair down and flowing over her shoulders, with smokey eye makeup and a pink lip stain.

In the meantime, Marcus opted to dress casually in black and gray stonewashed jeans, a gray hoodie with white flames up the sleeves inscribed "Gallery," a backward cap and Air Jordan shoes.

The outing came after Larsa opened up about her sex life with her ex-husband. In the part two reunion finale of "The Real Housewives of Miami", the Bravolebrity revealed that she had sex four times a night while being married to Scottie for 23 years.

"[I] always had sex four times a night. I had sex four times a night every night. I never had a day off for 23 years," Larsa divulged. Andy then joked by bringing up her current boyfriend Marcus as he said, "Marcus has really big shoes to fill."

Larsa and Scottie tied the knot in 1997 when she was 23. The pair initially called it quits in 2016. Though they tried to work things out for several years, the two parted ways for good in 2021, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

During the reunion, Larsa also opened up about whether she would change her last name if she got married to Michael Jordan's son. "I would definitely change my last name for whomever I married, that's for sure," she declared.

