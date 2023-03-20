 

Larsa Pippen Looks Smitten With BF Marcus Jordan After Revealing Wild Sex Life With Ex Scottie

Larsa Pippen Looks Smitten With BF Marcus Jordan After Revealing Wild Sex Life With Ex Scottie
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Miami' star and her 32-year-old boyfriend are photographed embracing each other during a dinner date at Catch Steak restaurant in West Hollywood.

  • Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Larsa Pippen isn't shy to show her love to Marcus Jordan in public. The former wife of Scottie Pippen looks smitten with her boyfriend after she revealed her sex life with her ex-husband.

"The Real Housewives of Miami" star was spotted out and about with Marcus on Saturday evening, March 18 in West Hollywood. At one point, they were spotted embracing each other while exiting Catch Steak restaurant.

For the outing, Larsa showcased her enviable curves in a charcoal full-length halter jumpsuit. The Bravo star wore her hair down and flowing over her shoulders, with smokey eye makeup and a pink lip stain.

In the meantime, Marcus opted to dress casually in black and gray stonewashed jeans, a gray hoodie with white flames up the sleeves inscribed "Gallery," a backward cap and Air Jordan shoes.

  Editors' Pick

The outing came after Larsa opened up about her sex life with her ex-husband. In the part two reunion finale of "The Real Housewives of Miami", the Bravolebrity revealed that she had sex four times a night while being married to Scottie for 23 years.

"[I] always had sex four times a night. I had sex four times a night every night. I never had a day off for 23 years," Larsa divulged. Andy then joked by bringing up her current boyfriend Marcus as he said, "Marcus has really big shoes to fill."

Larsa and Scottie tied the knot in 1997 when she was 23. The pair initially called it quits in 2016. Though they tried to work things out for several years, the two parted ways for good in 2021, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

During the reunion, Larsa also opened up about whether she would change her last name if she got married to Michael Jordan's son. "I would definitely change my last name for whomever I married, that's for sure," she declared.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Latto Responds to Hate Comments After Revealing LAX Glock Arrest

Bruce Willis Looks Upbeat in Video of His Low-Key 68th Birthday Celebration Amid Dementia Battle
Related Posts
Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day

Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day

Larsa Pippen Confirms She'll 'Definitely' Change Last Name If She Marries Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen Confirms She'll 'Definitely' Change Last Name If She Marries Marcus Jordan

Bikini-Clad Larsa Pippen Passionately Kisses Boyfriend Marcus Jordan During Beach Date

Bikini-Clad Larsa Pippen Passionately Kisses Boyfriend Marcus Jordan During Beach Date

Larsa Pippen Gushes Over Sex Life With Marcus Jordan After Confirming Romance

Larsa Pippen Gushes Over Sex Life With Marcus Jordan After Confirming Romance

Latest News
Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement
  • Mar 21, 2023

Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton
  • Mar 21, 2023

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore
  • Mar 21, 2023

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics
  • Mar 21, 2023

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years
  • Mar 21, 2023

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture
  • Mar 21, 2023

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture

Most Read
Harry and Meghan Signed 'Landlord and Tenant' Agreement on Windsor Home After Royal Exit
Celebrity

Harry and Meghan Signed 'Landlord and Tenant' Agreement on Windsor Home After Royal Exit

Bruce Willis' Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Marks Dementia-Stricken Husband's 68th Birthday

Bruce Willis' Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Marks Dementia-Stricken Husband's 68th Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest

Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest

Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day

Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

Harry and Meghan's Children May Be Given Roles If the Couple Attend King Charles' Coronation

Harry and Meghan's Children May Be Given Roles If the Couple Attend King Charles' Coronation

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'