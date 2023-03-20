Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Cover Images/INFphoto.com Celebrity

Although he has been divorced from the 'Hero' hitmaker for more than six years, 'The Masked Singer' host is not hesitant in describing her as the love of his life.

Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon has called Mariah Carey "not human." The host of "The Masked Singer" opened up in a new interview about his relationship with the many women in his life, and used the terminology to describe his ex-wife before explaining the reason why.

During a chat with The Shade Room, the 42-year-old father of 12 was asked about whom he considered the love of his life. In response, he was quick to make a reference to his ex-wife. "When I found that out about how remarkable she was, that woman is not human," he then reasoned. "She's a gift from God."

Looking back at his love journey with the "Hero" hitmaker, the "Drumline" actor recalled, "I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife." He went on to say, "And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met."

Having nothing but praises for his ex, Nick further confessed, "I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her." He went on explaining, "She's just always happy, always doing for others. No matter what's happening in life. I'm like, 'Wow, a person can really operate like that and don't allow negative energy into they space.' "

In the interview, the "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'n Out" host also talked about Monroe, his daughter with Mariah. "She is gifted," he gushed, adding, "She has such a gorgeous spirit. So to see her get to express it and see that connection with her mom is really dope for me. I love it."

While Nick was full of praise for his ex, Mariah herself was reported to be planning to get primary custody of their 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. A source told Radar Online, "But she wants to put him on notice that he can't just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children. And she wants legal standing as the twins' primary caregiver."

In addition to Monroe and Moroccan, Nick is a father to 6-year-old son Golden Sagon, 2-year-old daughter Powerful Queen, 1-year-old twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 1-year-old late son Zen, 8-month-old son Legendary Love, 6-month-old son Onyx Ice, 4-month-old daughter Rise Messiah, 4-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin and 3-month-old daughter Halo Marie.

You can share this post!