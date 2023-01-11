Report: Mariah Carey Plans to File for Primary Custody of Her and Nick Cannon's Twins

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey is reportedly planning to get primary custody of her twins, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon. If a new report is to be believed, the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" songtress is set to file for primary custody of Moroccan and Monroe.

A source told Radar Online that the singer and "The Masked Singer" host have an "amicable joint custody agreement" following their divorce in 2014. Mariah, however, allegedly felt that it's time to change it.

"The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," the insider shared. "Nick doesn't see much of them."

The source did acknowledge Nick, who is also a father of 10 other kids, as a "doting father" as he tries his best to see the 11-year-olds as much as possible. Despite that, the "Hero" singer wants to make it clear that the TV personality can't move in and out of his twins' lives as he tends to his other children.

"She wants to put him on notice that he can't just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children," the source said. "And she wants legal standing as the twins' primary caregiver."

The informant noted that Mariah isn't trying to "punish" her ex. According to the source, the diva simply wants the best for her kids.

Having 12 children is definitely not easy, especially during holiday season. Last month, the 42-year-old star revealed that he was "traveling all over" just like Santa Claus to meet his kids on Christmas.

Prior to that, Nick also opened up about feeling guilty for not being able to spend enough time with his children. "Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children," the comedian/rapper explained. "One 'cause I'm constantly working and two because I'm just spread thin."

In addition to Moroccan and Monroe, Nick is a father of twins Zion and Zillion, 17 months, and one-month-old Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa. He also shares Onyx Ice, 2 months, with LaNisha Cole and 5-year-old son Golden Sagon and 2-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell.

He recently welcomed his 12th child, Halo Marie Cannon, with Alyssa Scott. Nick and Alyssa also had son Zen, who died of brain cancer last year at five months old.

