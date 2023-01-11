 

Report: Mariah Carey Plans to File for Primary Custody of Her and Nick Cannon's Twins

Report: Mariah Carey Plans to File for Primary Custody of Her and Nick Cannon's Twins
Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

The 'Hero' songstress is allegedly set to file for primary custody of 11-year-old Moroccan and Monroe, though a source reveals that she's not trying to 'punish' the TV personality.

  • Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey is reportedly planning to get primary custody of her twins, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon. If a new report is to be believed, the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" songtress is set to file for primary custody of Moroccan and Monroe.

A source told Radar Online that the singer and "The Masked Singer" host have an "amicable joint custody agreement" following their divorce in 2014. Mariah, however, allegedly felt that it's time to change it.

"The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," the insider shared. "Nick doesn't see much of them."

The source did acknowledge Nick, who is also a father of 10 other kids, as a "doting father" as he tries his best to see the 11-year-olds as much as possible. Despite that, the "Hero" singer wants to make it clear that the TV personality can't move in and out of his twins' lives as he tends to his other children.

"She wants to put him on notice that he can't just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children," the source said. "And she wants legal standing as the twins' primary caregiver."

  Editors' Pick

The informant noted that Mariah isn't trying to "punish" her ex. According to the source, the diva simply wants the best for her kids.

Having 12 children is definitely not easy, especially during holiday season. Last month, the 42-year-old star revealed that he was "traveling all over" just like Santa Claus to meet his kids on Christmas.

Prior to that, Nick also opened up about feeling guilty for not being able to spend enough time with his children. "Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children," the comedian/rapper explained. "One 'cause I'm constantly working and two because I'm just spread thin."

In addition to Moroccan and Monroe, Nick is a father of twins Zion and Zillion, 17 months, and one-month-old Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa. He also shares Onyx Ice, 2 months, with LaNisha Cole and 5-year-old son Golden Sagon and 2-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell.

He recently welcomed his 12th child, Halo Marie Cannon, with Alyssa Scott. Nick and Alyssa also had son Zen, who died of brain cancer last year at five months old.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Rihanna Reacts to Jerrod Carmichael's Joke About Fans' Demand for Her New Album at Golden Globes

French Montana Joins Forces With Vory for 'Project Baby (Remix)' Visuals
Related Posts
10 Most Cringey Moments During New Year's Eve Live Broadcast

10 Most Cringey Moments During New Year's Eve Live Broadcast

Mariah Carey's Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Is 'Like a Second Father' to Her Kids

Mariah Carey's Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Is 'Like a Second Father' to Her Kids

Mariah Carey Sets Record for Most Streamed Song in Single Day With 'All I Want for Christmas'

Mariah Carey Sets Record for Most Streamed Song in Single Day With 'All I Want for Christmas'

Mariah Carey Shares Lovely Pic of Twins Moroccan and Monroe Enjoying Christmas Eve Sleigh Ride

Mariah Carey Shares Lovely Pic of Twins Moroccan and Monroe Enjoying Christmas Eve Sleigh Ride

Latest News
Jennifer Coolidge's 2023 Golden Globes Dress Still Being Made on Eve of the Event
  • Jan 11, 2023

Jennifer Coolidge's 2023 Golden Globes Dress Still Being Made on Eve of the Event

Report: Mariah Carey Plans to File for Primary Custody of Her and Nick Cannon's Twins
  • Jan 11, 2023

Report: Mariah Carey Plans to File for Primary Custody of Her and Nick Cannon's Twins

Margot Robbie's 2023 Golden Globes Gown Took 750 Hours to Create
  • Jan 11, 2023

Margot Robbie's 2023 Golden Globes Gown Took 750 Hours to Create

Iggy Azalea Unfollows Tory Lanez After He's Found Guilty of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion
  • Jan 11, 2023

Iggy Azalea Unfollows Tory Lanez After He's Found Guilty of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Andrew Tate Remains in Jail After His Appeal Against Detention Gets Rejected
  • Jan 11, 2023

Andrew Tate Remains in Jail After His Appeal Against Detention Gets Rejected

Regina Hall Dissed Kevin Costner for Being Absent at Golden Globes 2023 Due to Flood
  • Jan 11, 2023

Regina Hall Dissed Kevin Costner for Being Absent at Golden Globes 2023 Due to Flood

Most Read
Yaya Mayweather Raps Her Heart Out After NBA YoungBoy Marries Jazlyn Mychelle
Celebrity

Yaya Mayweather Raps Her Heart Out After NBA YoungBoy Marries Jazlyn Mychelle

Ellen DeGeneres Posts Scary Update as Oprah, Prince Harry Are Told to Evacuate Amid Mudslides

Ellen DeGeneres Posts Scary Update as Oprah, Prince Harry Are Told to Evacuate Amid Mudslides

Shemar Moore Expecting First Child With Longtime Girlfriend at 52: 'God Had My Back'

Shemar Moore Expecting First Child With Longtime Girlfriend at 52: 'God Had My Back'

Prince Harry Thinks His Young Family Would Not Survive If They Decided to Move Back to UK

Prince Harry Thinks His Young Family Would Not Survive If They Decided to Move Back to UK

Prince Harry Asked to Be Put on Trial After Admitting to Killing 25 Tallibans

Prince Harry Asked to Be Put on Trial After Admitting to Killing 25 Tallibans

Kanye West Photographed With Mystery Blonde After Resurfacing Amid 'Missing' Rumors

Kanye West Photographed With Mystery Blonde After Resurfacing Amid 'Missing' Rumors

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Share Kisses During New Outing

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Share Kisses During New Outing

Alyssa Scott Pens Bittersweet Post as She Packs Late Son's Dresser to Make Room for Newborn Daughter

Alyssa Scott Pens Bittersweet Post as She Packs Late Son's Dresser to Make Room for Newborn Daughter

Prince Harry Insists It's Unfair That He's Stripped Off His Security While Andrew Retained His

Prince Harry Insists It's Unfair That He's Stripped Off His Security While Andrew Retained His