 

Rachel Zegler Pleads With Fans to Give 'Shazam!' Sequel a Chance as She Slams 'Mean' Critics

Warner Bros. Pictures
Movie

The 'West Side Story' actress defends her latest film 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' against critics, insisting the DC superhero movie is 'actually good' and asks fans to see it for themselves.

  • Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rachel Zegler has fired back at "senselessly mean" criticism about her new movie "Shazam! Fury of the Gods". The 21-year-old actress, who plays Anthea in DC Extended Universe (DCEU) sequel, is adamant that the film is "actually very good" and she believes some of the disapproval is because it has become "cool to hate on fun nowadays."

"Hey our film is actually really good! but mostly i just absolutely loved making it and the people i met whilst doing so :) go see it! give it a chance. we have an 85 per cent audience score for a reason," she wrote on Twitter.

"Some people out there and just being... senselessly mean. and it's unnecessary. and i know, i know, if you can't handle the heat… and all that nonsense, and you're right. but our film is actually very good. it's just cool to hate on fun nowadays. that's okay. we're good (sic)."

Earlier this month, Zegler - whose breakout movie "West Side Story" was released in late 2021 - admitted the "Shazam!" sequel came at the perfect time in her career. She said, "I needed a job. I'm being so serious. The reality was we were in the middle of a pandemic, and I was not working. I couldn't get a job for the life of me because 'West Side Story' hadn't come out yet."

"It was really hard to book work for me, so I was really excited when this came in my inbox. I love the first movie, and the fact that they even wanted me to come in for a callback, and then a chem read and then everything in between. I'm so lucky that I got this job."

