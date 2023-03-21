 

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Director Ready to Move on From Superhero Movies

Warner Bros. Pictures
Movie

Following the lukewarm reception of the latest DC superhero movie at the box office, filmmaker David F. Sandberg reveals his plan to return to horror genre.

  • Mar 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - David F. Sandberg wants to stay away from superhero movies. After helming the new DC Extended Universe (DCEU) blockbuster "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" and its predecessor "Shazam!", the 42-year-old director is now planning to explore some other genres.

"That's definitely how I feel right now, yeah. I started my 'Shazam' journey right after 'Annabelle: Creation' in 2017, and so it's been quite a few years of just 'Shazam'. So I'm very ready to move on and go back to horror and just try some other things," David said when asked by The Hollywood Reporter if he is ready to move on from the genre.

  Editors' Pick

The "Shazam" movies follow a group of foster siblings who are able to turn into superheroes and David admits that it was a complicated balancing act to manage a pair of actors in some of the roles. He explained, "That's why we had to go the route of taking the kids' powers away."

"It wouldn't make sense for them to be kids for most of the movie if they could be superheroes, and you want to see the kids because they're so charming and great. But it was quite a struggle to give everyone enough time, and it's a little bit uneven in the movie. It's also a challenge to shoot as well, with many actors and characters to wrangle."

Sandberg added, "It was actually complicated a bit with Grace (Caroline Currey) playing both young and (Super Hero) Mary. If we hadn't done that, we could've had the adults in their superhero costumes and just swapped them out, but with Mary's character, Grace had to go away for makeup and costume. So it would take 40 minutes for her to go back and forth."

