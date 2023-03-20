Behati Prinsloo Showers Adam Levine With Kisses at Disneyland on His Birthday After Sexting Scandal

Instagram Celebrity

The married couple looks loved up with the Namibian-born model smooching her husband and nuzzling his neck while visiting the happiest place on Earth to celebrate his 44th birthday.

AceShowbiz - The sparks are still alive for Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo as they've moved past his sexting scandal. The couple looked all loved up as they visited Disneyland to celebrate his 44th birthday over the weekend.

The Maroon 5 singer and his family were photographed at the happiest place on Earth on Saturday, March 18. Behati wasn't shy to show her love for her husband as she showered him with kisses during the family outing.

In photos which have circulated online, the catwalk beauty kissed the singer's cheek and nuzzled his neck as they were waiting in line for rides with their daughters Dusty, 6, and Gio, 5. She also placed one hand around his shoulder.

Behati Prinsloo showered Adam Levine with kisses at Disneyland.

The pair dressed comfortably during the outing. Adam wore a Black Flag band T-shirt, ripped blue jeans, with a pair of colorful sneakers and a yellow-and-white trucker hat promoting Pharrell Williams' band N.E.R.D.

Behati matched her husband's style in a simple white tee, white ripped jeans, black sneakers and a black-and-white hat with the same logo. She also wore black sunglasses and added a bejeweled cross necklace as her accessories.

Behati later shared a photo of their little adventure on her Instagram Story. The snap showed the family's shadows as they held hands with their two eldest kids at Disneyland. She subtly acknowledged Adam's birthday as she captioned it, "HB" and added a heart emoji.

Behati shared a photo of their family outing on Instagram Story.

Adam was accused of cheating on Behati after his flirty messages to other women were revealed last year, while she was pregnant with their third child. He later issued a statement denying that he had "an affair," but admitted to showing "poor judgement" and that he "crossed the line."

In January of this year, the pair welcomed their third child, whose name and gender are still kept private. Earlier this month, they made their red carpet return since the sexting scandal by hitting the Vanity Fair 2023 Oscars afterparty in Beverly Hills on March 12.

