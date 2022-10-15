 

Behati Prinsloo Back on Instagram With Eyebrow-Raising Pic After Adam Levine Cheating Scandal

Behati Prinsloo Back on Instagram With Eyebrow-Raising Pic After Adam Levine Cheating Scandal
Cover Images/Jeffrey Mayer/Media Punch
Celebrity

Returning to the photo-sharing platform after the Maroon 5 frontman is accused of cheating on her, the currently pregnant model shares a throwback photo that has a bold message to her followers.

  • Oct 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Behati Prinsloo is back on Instagram and she appears to have a strong message to her followers. Returning to the photo-sharing platform since news of Adam Levine cheating allegations broke, the model posted an eyebrow-raising picture.

On Friday, October 14, the Namibian-born beauty updated her Story for the first time since her husband is accused of cheating on her. In the Story, she shared a throwback picture of her holding up her middle finger to the camera.

The currently pregnant model also stuck out her tongue. Standing on a stage in front of a Victoria's Secret sign, she sported a black top tucked into a pair of short shorts, while completing her look with black tights and edgy red, strappy stilettos.

  See also...

Behati Prinsloo's IG Story

Behati Prinsloo shared an eyebrow-raising photo as she made her return on Instagram.

Prior to posting this photo, Behati went silent on social media since IG model Sumner Stroh claimed last month that she had a yearlong affair with Adam while he's married to his wife. In a TikTok video, Sumner said they have not talked for months now, but shared a screenshot of an alleged message sent by Adam to her in which he asked, "Ok, serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious."

Adam later issued a statement denying that he had "an affair," but admitted to showing "poor judgement" and that he "crossed the line." "He maintains that none of these interactions became physical," a source close to the former "The Voice" coach told Fox News Digital. However, more women later came forward with claims that Adam sent them flirtatious texts.

Despite the cheating allegations, Adam and Behati continue to put on a united front. Behati recently supported her husband on his first live performance since his alleged affair was exposed. The Maroon 5 frontman was joined by his spouse when performing at Shaquille O'Neal's charity gala at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas on October 1.

You can share this post!

Amber Heard Comes With 16-Point Appeal Against Johnny Depp Over Defamation Trial

Azealia Banks and Amber Rose Slam Nicki Minaj After Feuding With Latto Over Grammys Nomination
Related Posts
Behati Prinsloo Is 'Shocked' but Believes Adam Levine Amid Cheating Allegations

Behati Prinsloo Is 'Shocked' but Believes Adam Levine Amid Cheating Allegations

Behati Prinsloo Strives to Have Five Children With Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo Strives to Have Five Children With Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo Laughs Off Pregnancy Rumors Sparked by Daughter's Instagram Post

Behati Prinsloo Laughs Off Pregnancy Rumors Sparked by Daughter's Instagram Post

Behati Prinsloo Says Adam Levine Wants to Have Five Children - Is She All in?

Behati Prinsloo Says Adam Levine Wants to Have Five Children - Is She All in?

Most Read
Jamie Foxx Has No Hard Feelings Despite Being Denied Entry to Cardi B's Birthday Bash
Celebrity

Jamie Foxx Has No Hard Feelings Despite Being Denied Entry to Cardi B's Birthday Bash

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

Cardi B Reportedly 'Divorcing' Offset Over Saweetie Cheating Rumors

Cardi B Reportedly 'Divorcing' Offset Over Saweetie Cheating Rumors

Nick Cannon Reportedly Plans 'Commitment Ceremonies' With 5 BMs as He's Expecting More Babies

Nick Cannon Reportedly Plans 'Commitment Ceremonies' With 5 BMs as He's Expecting More Babies

Zendaya Buys Her Dad a $1.9M California Dream House

Zendaya Buys Her Dad a $1.9M California Dream House

Candace Owens Shares Audio of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston 'Disgusting, Old Hag'

Candace Owens Shares Audio of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston 'Disgusting, Old Hag'

Charleston White Calls King Harris 'Ugly,' Claims He's Not Afraid of T.I.

Charleston White Calls King Harris 'Ugly,' Claims He's Not Afraid of T.I.

King Charles III Allegedly Disses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle With Coronation Date

King Charles III Allegedly Disses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle With Coronation Date

Oprah Winfrey Has New Appreciation for Her Organ and Limb After Double Knee Surgery

Oprah Winfrey Has New Appreciation for Her Organ and Limb After Double Knee Surgery

Meadow Walker Cries During Lunch With Husband Louis Thornton-Allan Following Cryptic IG Exchange

Meadow Walker Cries During Lunch With Husband Louis Thornton-Allan Following Cryptic IG Exchange

Gisele Bundchen Hints at Being With 'Inconsistent' Partner Amid Alleged Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Hints at Being With 'Inconsistent' Partner Amid Alleged Tom Brady Divorce

Olivia Wilde Bares Her Breast, Slams Suggestion She Has 'Abandoned' Her Kids

Olivia Wilde Bares Her Breast, Slams Suggestion She Has 'Abandoned' Her Kids