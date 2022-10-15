Behati Prinsloo Back on Instagram With Eyebrow-Raising Pic After Adam Levine Cheating Scandal

Cover Images/Jeffrey Mayer/Media Punch Celebrity

Returning to the photo-sharing platform after the Maroon 5 frontman is accused of cheating on her, the currently pregnant model shares a throwback photo that has a bold message to her followers.

AceShowbiz - Behati Prinsloo is back on Instagram and she appears to have a strong message to her followers. Returning to the photo-sharing platform since news of Adam Levine cheating allegations broke, the model posted an eyebrow-raising picture.

On Friday, October 14, the Namibian-born beauty updated her Story for the first time since her husband is accused of cheating on her. In the Story, she shared a throwback picture of her holding up her middle finger to the camera.

The currently pregnant model also stuck out her tongue. Standing on a stage in front of a Victoria's Secret sign, she sported a black top tucked into a pair of short shorts, while completing her look with black tights and edgy red, strappy stilettos.

Prior to posting this photo, Behati went silent on social media since IG model Sumner Stroh claimed last month that she had a yearlong affair with Adam while he's married to his wife. In a TikTok video, Sumner said they have not talked for months now, but shared a screenshot of an alleged message sent by Adam to her in which he asked, "Ok, serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious."

Adam later issued a statement denying that he had "an affair," but admitted to showing "poor judgement" and that he "crossed the line." "He maintains that none of these interactions became physical," a source close to the former "The Voice" coach told Fox News Digital. However, more women later came forward with claims that Adam sent them flirtatious texts.

Despite the cheating allegations, Adam and Behati continue to put on a united front. Behati recently supported her husband on his first live performance since his alleged affair was exposed. The Maroon 5 frontman was joined by his spouse when performing at Shaquille O'Neal's charity gala at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas on October 1.