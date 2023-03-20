 

Artist of the Week: Chris Brown

Artist of the Week: Chris Brown
Instagram
Music

The 33-year-old RnB crooner, who has been touring in Europe, continues enjoying the sweet taste of success gained from his 2019 track, 'Under the Influence'.

  • Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chris Brown is enjoying the fruits of his labor. The R&B crooner saw his name on several music charts thanks to his hit "Under the Influence".

The tune was initially released in 2019 and appeared on the extended version of Breezy's "Indigo" album. However, it has become viral on TikTok since late 2022, prompting the artist to release it as a single on September 6.

Now with "Unde the Influence", Breezy scored his 18th No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart as it ascended one rank on the March 11-dated list. Additionally, the sexy track raised 15-13 on Pop Airplay and debuted at No. 28 on Adult R&B Airplay.

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile on the all-format Radio Songs tally, "Under the Influence" re-entered the Top 10, landing at No. 9 with 53.1 million audience impressions, according to Luminate. On Billboard Hot 100, the song currently stays at No. 26.

CB dropped a music video for "Under the Influence" in October. In the visuals, red-haired CB can be seen chanting his verses while dancing with scantily-clad women in a desolate warehouse.

"Baby, you can, ride it, ooh, yeah," he sings. "Bring it over to my place and you be like, 'Baby, who cares?' but I know you care, bring it over to my place/ You don't know what you did, did to me, your body lightweight speaks to me/ I don't know what you did, did to me, your body lightweight speaks to me."

In the following month, CB set the record straight on the first line of the song's verse. "They been messing up lyrics lately on these music platforms … YALL BEEN HAVING A FIELD DAY WITH UNDER THE INFLUENCE," he wrote in an Instagram Story on November 14. He later revealed that the correct lyrics are "Fu**king Robitussin" instead of "F**king, rubbing, touching" while the other one is "Your body light weight speaks to me."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Behati Prinsloo Showers Adam Levine With Kisses at Disneyland on His Birthday After Sexting Scandal

'American Idol': Katy Perry Gives Stripper a Second Chance

Related Posts
Chris Brown Allegedly Responds to Woman Accusing Him of Abusing Ammika Harris

Chris Brown Allegedly Responds to Woman Accusing Him of Abusing Ammika Harris

Chris Brown Defended by Fans After Activist Accuses Him of Mocking Disabled People

Chris Brown Defended by Fans After Activist Accuses Him of Mocking Disabled People

Chris Brown Shocks the Crowd After Throwing Fan's Phone for Recording Lap Dance Onstage

Chris Brown Shocks the Crowd After Throwing Fan's Phone for Recording Lap Dance Onstage

Chris Brown Taunts a Man Antagonizing Him at Club After Their Argument Video Surfaces

Chris Brown Taunts a Man Antagonizing Him at Club After Their Argument Video Surfaces

Latest News
Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement
  • Mar 21, 2023

Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton
  • Mar 21, 2023

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore
  • Mar 21, 2023

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics
  • Mar 21, 2023

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years
  • Mar 21, 2023

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture
  • Mar 21, 2023

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture

Most Read
Kelsea Ballerini Pauses Her Own Show in Detroit to Ask About Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour'
Music

Kelsea Ballerini Pauses Her Own Show in Detroit to Ask About Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour'

Miley Cyrus Reportedly Preps Surprise 'Endless Summer Vacation Vol. 2' Filled With Break-Up Songs

Miley Cyrus Reportedly Preps Surprise 'Endless Summer Vacation Vol. 2' Filled With Break-Up Songs

Nicki Minaj Teases Possible Collaboration With DJ Boof: 'Let's Go!'

Nicki Minaj Teases Possible Collaboration With DJ Boof: 'Let's Go!'

Drake Leaves Fans Upset After Cutting His Set Short at Lollapalooza Argentina

Drake Leaves Fans Upset After Cutting His Set Short at Lollapalooza Argentina

Emma Stone Seen Having Total Blast at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' in Viral Clips

Emma Stone Seen Having Total Blast at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' in Viral Clips

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Enjoys Second Week Atop Billboard 200 Chart

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Enjoys Second Week Atop Billboard 200 Chart

Artist of the Week: Chris Brown

Artist of the Week: Chris Brown

Melody Thornton Forced to Be 'Back-Up Dancer' While in The Pussycat Dolls

Melody Thornton Forced to Be 'Back-Up Dancer' While in The Pussycat Dolls

The Weeknd Has Settled 'Call Out My Name' Copyright Infringement Case

The Weeknd Has Settled 'Call Out My Name' Copyright Infringement Case