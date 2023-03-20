Artist of the Week: Chris Brown

Instagram Music

The 33-year-old RnB crooner, who has been touring in Europe, continues enjoying the sweet taste of success gained from his 2019 track, 'Under the Influence'.

AceShowbiz - Chris Brown is enjoying the fruits of his labor. The R&B crooner saw his name on several music charts thanks to his hit "Under the Influence".

The tune was initially released in 2019 and appeared on the extended version of Breezy's "Indigo" album. However, it has become viral on TikTok since late 2022, prompting the artist to release it as a single on September 6.

Now with "Unde the Influence", Breezy scored his 18th No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart as it ascended one rank on the March 11-dated list. Additionally, the sexy track raised 15-13 on Pop Airplay and debuted at No. 28 on Adult R&B Airplay.

Meanwhile on the all-format Radio Songs tally, "Under the Influence" re-entered the Top 10, landing at No. 9 with 53.1 million audience impressions, according to Luminate. On Billboard Hot 100, the song currently stays at No. 26.

CB dropped a music video for "Under the Influence" in October. In the visuals, red-haired CB can be seen chanting his verses while dancing with scantily-clad women in a desolate warehouse.

"Baby, you can, ride it, ooh, yeah," he sings. "Bring it over to my place and you be like, 'Baby, who cares?' but I know you care, bring it over to my place/ You don't know what you did, did to me, your body lightweight speaks to me/ I don't know what you did, did to me, your body lightweight speaks to me."

In the following month, CB set the record straight on the first line of the song's verse. "They been messing up lyrics lately on these music platforms … YALL BEEN HAVING A FIELD DAY WITH UNDER THE INFLUENCE," he wrote in an Instagram Story on November 14. He later revealed that the correct lyrics are "Fu**king Robitussin" instead of "F**king, rubbing, touching" while the other one is "Your body light weight speaks to me."

