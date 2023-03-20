Lily Collins Shares Happy Moments From 'Little Early' 34th Birthday Celebration in Japan

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Emily in Paris' star shares that she was making the most out of her birthday celebration with director husband Charlie McDowell in Moominvalley Park.

Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lily Collins happily celebrated her 34th birthday a "little early." On Friday, March 17, the "Emily in Paris" star spilled to fans that she has flown to Japan with her director husband Charlie McDowell, and shared moments from her cheerful celebration.

Making use of Instagram, the "Love, Rosie" actress revealed that her birthday celebration was kicked off with a visit of the Moominvalley Park. "Touched down in Japan, where my birthday came a little early in this time zone! Celebrations have already begun - first stop: Moominvalley Park…," she declared in her post.

Along with the caption, Emily offered fans a look at photos of her and her husband enjoying their time in the themed park. One of the pictures she uploaded saw her wearing a big smile on her face. Her hair was covered by a white beanie adorned with one of the Moomin characters.

Another photo shared displayed the "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" actress posing leaning against two Moomin characters on a "Spring Festival" installment. A third one saw her holding a plate of her birthday treats with a "Happy Birthday Lily" message.

In the same post, Emily did not forget to include a snap of her smiling husband sitting in between a cut-out of another Moominvalley Park installation. She also shared a photo of her making a pose similar to one of the Moomin life-size characters while standing next to it.

In the photos, Lily could be seen donning a black leather jacket over a red turtleneck and a pair of long ivory pants. Showing off a casual and comfy style, she completed her look with a pair of gray sneakers from New Balance.

On the same day of Lily's early birthday post, her husband Charlie offered his heartwarming tribute via Instagram. Accompanying three photos of the "Mirror Mirror" actress, he wrote, "Happy birthday (in Tokyo) @lilyjcollins! Everyday you reflect goodness into this world and we are all lucky recipients. I love you endlessly."

Joining Charlie in sending Lily birthday wishes were a number of her fellow celebrity friends. In the comment section of Lily's Japan post, Shailene Woodley wrote, "happppppppppy birthday!!!!" Julia Garner also chimed in with four heart-eyes emojis and a message that read, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTY."

