Adam Levine's Wife Behati Prinsloo Strips Completely Naked to Give Pregnancy Update

Instagram Celebrity

The former Victoria's Secret Angel reveals her growing baby bump in a nude selfie as she awaits the impending arrival of her third child with the Maroon 5 frontman.

Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Behati Prinsloo gets risque as she gives a pregnancy update. The 34-year-old model, who is currently expecting her third child with Adam Levine, has stripped down completely naked to showcase her growing baby bump.

The Namibian-born beauty took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 27 to compare her now and then baby bump. In the first snap, she wore a green striped two-piece bikini while taking a selfie to show her small bump. She simply captioned it with, "Then."

The second photo had the catwalk beauty sporting white-and-red line shorts and black striped bikini top while posing in what looks like a living room. She also donned an orange cap that partially covered her wavy locks.

On the next slide, she shared an image of her lifting her black T-shirt to reveal her larger stomach. One of her daughters was gently resting her palms on the expectant star's belly as they stood on the sandy shore of a scenic beach. Her hair was pulled in a high bun.

The fourth picture and easily the most eye-catching one features her stripping down to her birthday suit while taking a mirror selfie. She cradled her burgeoning belly with one hand and held her phone strategically to hide her chest. She also added a branch emoji to cover up down below. "Now," she captioned it.

Behati and Adam, who got married in Mexico in 2014, are already parents to two daughters, Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4. She announced in September that she is pregnant with their third child.

Just weeks later, their marriage was put to the test when women claimed Adam flirted with them. The Maroon 5 frontman then issued a statement denying that he had "an affair," but admitted to showing "poor judgement" and that he "crossed the line.

Despite the cheating allegations, Behati continues to show her support to her husband. In October, a source told HollywoodLife that the sexting scandal only made the couple's relationship "stronger."

"As tough as this whole experience has been there have been some positives from it because it was a wakeup call for Adam," the source dished. "It's forced him to have some very difficult conversations in his marriage and at the end of the day that's what makes relationships stronger."

You can share this post!