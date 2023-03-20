 

Angela Bassett Always Strives for the Best After Her Mom Said She Didn't Want 'Average Kids'

Angela Bassett Always Strives for the Best After Her Mom Said She Didn't Want 'Average Kids'
The 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' actress reveals her desire to be an actress started in church choir and her thirst for success came from the remarks made by her late mother.

  Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Angela Bassett was interested to be an actress after attending church. The 64-year-old star has successfully made a name for herself in the arts and has so far received two Oscar nominations but first realized she had a "gift" when she performed in a church choir and later received a standing ovation when she won a talent competition.

"I was in a little church choir, and every fifth Sunday they would let - insist- that the kids run the service. So we would sing... we would put on little skits. It was just the first recognition for me, at 15, that drama, that theater, that words, that passion from one human being could move another, and maybe I had a gift for it," she told this week's edition of Closer US.

The "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actress went on to add that her mother Betty - who died in 2014 at the age of 78 - is part of the reason for her thriving career after telling her as a child that she did not want to have "average kids."

Angela added, "I remember getting a C [in school]. That was below her standard, so I came up with my argument to persuade her that a C was average and average was fine. And she retorted, 'I don't have average kids.' So I began applying myself in a different sort of way, even still to this day."

Angela has been married to fellow actor Courtney B. Vance since 1997 and explained that his support makes her success even better but joked that she has often left him on his own if she gets the chance to snap up the last ticket to a Broadway show.

She said, "It's great to have someone there in your corner supporting you. It makes the success all the more sweeter. I have literally left Courtney on the street grabbing the last ticket to a show. He's like, 'OK, go, baby, go.' He understands me. Theatre - it's sacred. It's like church almost."

