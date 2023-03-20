 

Jane Seymour Explains Why She's Still 'Very Close' With Her Exes Despite Being Left for Other Women

The former Bond girl insists she doesn't hold a grudge against her exes despite believing that she was cheated on by those men during their relationships.

  • Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Former Bond Girl Jane Seymour stays in touch with "all of her exes." The 72-year-old actress has been wed four times before and, despite believing she might have been cheated on while away at work, she is still on good terms with all her ex-spouses, especially the two fathers of her grown-up children.

The star has Katherine Flynn, 41, and Sean Flynn, 37, with third husband David Flynn, and 27-year-old twins Kristopher and John Keach with fourth husband James Keach. Her first husband is Michael Attenborough and second husband is Geoffrey Planer.

She told HELLO! magazine, "I married young, at 20, to the lovely Michael Attenborough, who to this day is one of my closest friends. I'm still very close to all my exes. When the marriage was good, it was great and I never ended any of them."

"Because I was having a career and they found somebody else while I was busy working, I think a bit of that went on. But with the men who are the fathers of my children, even though the marriage ends, the parenting never ends."

The Playboy cover star - who quit acting after being sexually harassed by an unnamed film producer in the early 1970s - went on to find love with filmmaker David Green after being introduced through mutual friends.

The "Live and Let Die" star said, "I was definitely not looking. David showed up at my house one day with one of my oldest friends, who was one of his oldest friends. He came over for breakfast to see her and the next thing I knew we were having long conversations. We realised that we had a lot in common."

