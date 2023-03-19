Kelsea Ballerini Pauses Her Own Show in Detroit to Ask About Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour'

Instagram Music

Mar 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelsea Ballerini lets everyone know that she's also a Swiftie. The "Mountain With a View" songstress briefly stopped her own show in Detroit to ask fans whether Taylor Swift played a particular song at the opening of "The Eras Tour".

In a TikTok video that surfaced on Friday, March 17, the country singer could be seen holding on to her guitar. After strumming for a moment, she stopped and asked the audience something.

"I just have one question," Kelsea said. "I'm gonna stop after this but I just have one question... Has she ... is 'Cruel Summer' on the setlist?"

The concertgoers roared to confirm that the 2019 track from Taylor's seventh studio album, "Lover", was indeed on the setlist. Kelsea was delighted upon hearing the news.

"It was?!" she asked in disbelief, before blowing a kiss and bowing down. "Wow, that's my Super Bowl, I gotta be honest... Alright. Wow. That's all I needed to know. Thank you for that."

Taylor Swift began her "Eras" tour with a 44-song set. At the Friday, March 17 show, which took place at Arizona's State Farm Stadium on Friday, she told fans, "I can't even go into how much I've missed you. I don't know how to process all of this and how it's making me feel right now."

"[But] let me start by saying you're making me feel fantastic," Taylor declared as it has been five years since she last toured, during which time she has released three new albums. She added, "I'm trying to tell you I love you and I'm babbling."

Taylor opened the show with "Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince" from her 2019 "Lover" album before taking fans on a journey through her music history. Highlights included the 10-minute version of "All Too Well", "Look What Made You Do" which was performed against a giant video wall showing Swift throughout her 17-year career, and "Blank Space" which featured her dancers riding neon bikes.

