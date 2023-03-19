Gina Rodriguez Spotted Cradling Her Newborn After She Quietly Welcomed First Child With Joe LoCicero

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Jane the Virgin' star and her husband Joe have yet to announce the arrival of their new bundle of joy, but the actress is caught on camera cradling her baby during an out and about in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - Gina Rodriguez is officially a first-time mom. The "Jane the Virgin" alum, who announced her pregnancy in the summer of 2022, was spotted cradling her newborn after she quietly welcomed her first child with husband Joe LoCicero.

On Saturday, March 18, the 38-year-old was seen taking a stroll in Los Angeles with her baby strapped to her chest in a white carrier. Based on pictures obtained by Page Six, the tot was wrapped in what appeared to be a blue onesie.

As for the "Awake" leading lady, she opted for a casual look during the outing. The new mom sported a black T-shirt, sweatpants and Nike sneakers.

It remains unclear when Gina gave birth to her new bundle of joy. The actress and her MMA fighter husband have yet to announce the baby's arrival on social media and have yet to offer details regarding the baby's sex and name.

Gina confirmed she was having a bun in the oven as she celebrated her birthday in July 2022. Making use of Instagram, she shared a video montage of romantic moments between her and her husband.

The sweet clip included a selfie of Gina's holding up a positive pregnancy test. In the caption, she simply gushed, "his birthday hits different."

Later in August, Gina revealed in an interview that Joe was training to become her doula. "I'm taking some hardcore prenatal classes, working on that pelvic floor. My husband is training to be my doula. He's really next level," she said.

Noting that her spouse is "a martial artist," Gina added, "So it's basically, you know, he's cornering the fight of my life. I wouldn't call it a fight." She further elaborated, "I would say, it's like … me climbing my Mount Everest and he's gonna corner me for it."

