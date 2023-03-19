 

Gina Rodriguez Spotted Cradling Her Newborn After She Quietly Welcomed First Child With Joe LoCicero

Gina Rodriguez Spotted Cradling Her Newborn After She Quietly Welcomed First Child With Joe LoCicero
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'Jane the Virgin' star and her husband Joe have yet to announce the arrival of their new bundle of joy, but the actress is caught on camera cradling her baby during an out and about in Los Angeles.

  • Mar 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gina Rodriguez is officially a first-time mom. The "Jane the Virgin" alum, who announced her pregnancy in the summer of 2022, was spotted cradling her newborn after she quietly welcomed her first child with husband Joe LoCicero.

On Saturday, March 18, the 38-year-old was seen taking a stroll in Los Angeles with her baby strapped to her chest in a white carrier. Based on pictures obtained by Page Six, the tot was wrapped in what appeared to be a blue onesie.

As for the "Awake" leading lady, she opted for a casual look during the outing. The new mom sported a black T-shirt, sweatpants and Nike sneakers.

It remains unclear when Gina gave birth to her new bundle of joy. The actress and her MMA fighter husband have yet to announce the baby's arrival on social media and have yet to offer details regarding the baby's sex and name.

  Editors' Pick

Gina confirmed she was having a bun in the oven as she celebrated her birthday in July 2022. Making use of Instagram, she shared a video montage of romantic moments between her and her husband.

The sweet clip included a selfie of Gina's holding up a positive pregnancy test. In the caption, she simply gushed, "his birthday hits different."

Later in August, Gina revealed in an interview that Joe was training to become her doula. "I'm taking some hardcore prenatal classes, working on that pelvic floor. My husband is training to be my doula. He's really next level," she said.

Noting that her spouse is "a martial artist," Gina added, "So it's basically, you know, he's cornering the fight of my life. I wouldn't call it a fight." She further elaborated, "I would say, it's like … me climbing my Mount Everest and he's gonna corner me for it."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Selena Gomez Makes History After Becoming First Woman to Reach 400M Followers on Instagram

Kelsea Ballerini Pauses Her Own Show in Detroit to Ask About Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour'
Related Posts
Pregnant Gina Rodriguez' MMA Fighter Husband Joe LoCicero 'Training' to Be Her Doula

Pregnant Gina Rodriguez' MMA Fighter Husband Joe LoCicero 'Training' to Be Her Doula

Gina Rodriguez Celebrates Her 38th Birthday by Announcing First Pregnancy

Gina Rodriguez Celebrates Her 38th Birthday by Announcing First Pregnancy

Gina Rodriguez Is Tapped to Give Speech About Black History Month, Internet Is Baffled

Gina Rodriguez Is Tapped to Give Speech About Black History Month, Internet Is Baffled

Gina Rodriguez Admits to Feeling 'Humiliated' After N-Word Backlash

Gina Rodriguez Admits to Feeling 'Humiliated' After N-Word Backlash

Latest News
Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement
  • Mar 21, 2023

Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton
  • Mar 21, 2023

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore
  • Mar 21, 2023

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics
  • Mar 21, 2023

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years
  • Mar 21, 2023

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture
  • Mar 21, 2023

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture

Most Read
Harry and Meghan Signed 'Landlord and Tenant' Agreement on Windsor Home After Royal Exit
Celebrity

Harry and Meghan Signed 'Landlord and Tenant' Agreement on Windsor Home After Royal Exit

Bruce Willis' Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Marks Dementia-Stricken Husband's 68th Birthday

Bruce Willis' Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Marks Dementia-Stricken Husband's 68th Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest

Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest

Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day

Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

Harry and Meghan's Children May Be Given Roles If the Couple Attend King Charles' Coronation

Harry and Meghan's Children May Be Given Roles If the Couple Attend King Charles' Coronation

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'