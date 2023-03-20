Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day

Instagram Celebrity

The TV personality comes clean about her sex life with her former husband when speaking to her cast mates and host Andy Cohen in the part two reunion finale of 'The Real Housewives of Miami'.

AceShowbiz - Larsa Pippen had no filter in the part two reunion finale of "The Real Housewives of Miami". When speaking to her cast mates and host Andy Cohen, the TV personality revealed that she had sex four times a night while being married to Scottie Pippen for 23 years.

"[I] always had sex four times a night. I had sex four times a night every night. I never had a day off for 23 years," the 43-year-old divulged. Andy then joked by bringing up her current boyfriend Marcus Jordan as he said, "Marcus has really big shoes to fill."

Larsa and Scottie tied the knot in 1997 when she was 23. The pair initially called it quits in 2016. Though they tried to work things out for several years, the two parted ways for good in 2021, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

During the reunion, Larsa also opened up about whether she would hyphenate her last name if she got married to Michael Jordan's son. "I would definitely change my last name for whomever I married, that's for sure," she declared.

Andy then pressed her about her relationship with Marcus' dad, Michael. However, Larsa said she didn't "really want to talk about" it," adding, "I want to talk about Marcus and I... I feel like I'm comfortable talking about Marcus and I."

When asked by host Andy about the "unusual" dynamic caused by dating Marcus, she explained, "I feel like a lot of people don't understand, like, I didn't know him." She went on elaborating, "I just met him a few years ago. I never met him before."

"I was with Scottie the very last year that he played with Michael. Michael and his wife were going through a divorce, so I never met his wife, never met his kids," she continued. "It wasn't like we had families that were intertwined. I never knew them."

