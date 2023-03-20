 

Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day

Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day
Instagram
Celebrity

The TV personality comes clean about her sex life with her former husband when speaking to her cast mates and host Andy Cohen in the part two reunion finale of 'The Real Housewives of Miami'.

  • Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Larsa Pippen had no filter in the part two reunion finale of "The Real Housewives of Miami". When speaking to her cast mates and host Andy Cohen, the TV personality revealed that she had sex four times a night while being married to Scottie Pippen for 23 years.

"[I] always had sex four times a night. I had sex four times a night every night. I never had a day off for 23 years," the 43-year-old divulged. Andy then joked by bringing up her current boyfriend Marcus Jordan as he said, "Marcus has really big shoes to fill."

Larsa and Scottie tied the knot in 1997 when she was 23. The pair initially called it quits in 2016. Though they tried to work things out for several years, the two parted ways for good in 2021, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

  Editors' Pick

During the reunion, Larsa also opened up about whether she would hyphenate her last name if she got married to Michael Jordan's son. "I would definitely change my last name for whomever I married, that's for sure," she declared.

Andy then pressed her about her relationship with Marcus' dad, Michael. However, Larsa said she didn't "really want to talk about" it," adding, "I want to talk about Marcus and I... I feel like I'm comfortable talking about Marcus and I."

When asked by host Andy about the "unusual" dynamic caused by dating Marcus, she explained, "I feel like a lot of people don't understand, like, I didn't know him." She went on elaborating, "I just met him a few years ago. I never met him before."

"I was with Scottie the very last year that he played with Michael. Michael and his wife were going through a divorce, so I never met his wife, never met his kids," she continued. "It wasn't like we had families that were intertwined. I never knew them."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kelsea Ballerini Pauses Her Own Show in Detroit to Ask About Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour'

Harry and Meghan's Children May Be Given Roles If the Couple Attend King Charles' Coronation
Related Posts
Larsa Pippen Looks Smitten With BF Marcus Jordan After Revealing Wild Sex Life With Ex Scottie

Larsa Pippen Looks Smitten With BF Marcus Jordan After Revealing Wild Sex Life With Ex Scottie

Larsa Pippen Confirms She'll 'Definitely' Change Last Name If She Marries Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen Confirms She'll 'Definitely' Change Last Name If She Marries Marcus Jordan

Bikini-Clad Larsa Pippen Passionately Kisses Boyfriend Marcus Jordan During Beach Date

Bikini-Clad Larsa Pippen Passionately Kisses Boyfriend Marcus Jordan During Beach Date

Larsa Pippen Gushes Over Sex Life With Marcus Jordan After Confirming Romance

Larsa Pippen Gushes Over Sex Life With Marcus Jordan After Confirming Romance

Latest News
Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement
  • Mar 21, 2023

Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton
  • Mar 21, 2023

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore
  • Mar 21, 2023

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics
  • Mar 21, 2023

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years
  • Mar 21, 2023

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture
  • Mar 21, 2023

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture

Most Read
Harry and Meghan Signed 'Landlord and Tenant' Agreement on Windsor Home After Royal Exit
Celebrity

Harry and Meghan Signed 'Landlord and Tenant' Agreement on Windsor Home After Royal Exit

Bruce Willis' Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Marks Dementia-Stricken Husband's 68th Birthday

Bruce Willis' Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Marks Dementia-Stricken Husband's 68th Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest

Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest

Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day

Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

Harry and Meghan's Children May Be Given Roles If the Couple Attend King Charles' Coronation

Harry and Meghan's Children May Be Given Roles If the Couple Attend King Charles' Coronation

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'