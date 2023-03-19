 

Sam Neill Not Completely in the Clear Despite Being Cancer-Free

Although 'there is no cancer' in his body, the 'Jurassic Park' actor says he's not completely 'off the hook' after undergoing treatment for stage-three blood cancer.

AceShowbiz - Sam Neill is not completely safe - despite being cancer-free. The 75-year-old actor has undergone treatment for stage-three blood cancer and he acknowledges that he's not completely clear of trouble just yet.

"I'm not off the hook as such, but there's no cancer in my body," he told the Guardian newspaper.

Sam managed to enjoy a great Christmas and New Year with his family, having come through the toughest part of his treatment. The Hollywood star shared, "I've never felt so well or happy in my life, it was fabulous to be able to taste everything. The wine was glorious and the food was superb. I swam every day down in my dam, and it was the most marvellous time … I had my family and all the grandchildren. It was just fantastic."

Sam has discussed his diagnosis in his new memoir, "Did I Ever Tell You This?", revealing that he feared passing away before the book was even released. But the actor insists it's not a cancer book. He said, "I can't stand them. I am never going to read another bloody cancer book in my life."

Sam recently took to social media to explain that he's been in remission for the past eight months and is "very happy to be going back to work." He wrote, "Hi I'm Sam Neill, actor of sorts, vintner, and an author as it happens."

"And my news seems to be all over the news at the moment, and it's sort of 'Cancer! Cancer! Cancer!' Which is slightly tiresome because as you see, I am alive and well and I have been in remission for eight months, which feels really good. And I'm alive and kicking and I'm going to work."

"I'm very happy to be going back to work. We start filming in seven days time. I'm doing a thing called 'Apples Never Fall' with Annette Bening, and a really wonderful cast. So here I am, and I just wish the headline wasn't 'that thing' so much, because the main thing is that I have written this book, it's called 'Did I Ever Tell You This?' (sic)"

